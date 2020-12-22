Bitcoin is quantum computing resistant regardless of rising fears among investors

- Bitcoin has often thought to be vulnerable to quantum computing in the future.
- According to various specialists, Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies will survive.
All cryptocurrencies are based on cryptography and require miners to solve extremely complex mathematical problems in order to secure the network. The idea behind quantum computing is that it will be able to crack Bitcoin’s algorithm much faster than the network.
The basic principle is that Bitcoin’s network has to be sufficiently fast in order for a quantum attacker to not have enough time to derive the private key of a specific public key before the network.
So far, it seems that quantum computers would take around 8 hours to derive a Bitcoin private key which, in theory, means the network is secure against them. It seems that the mark right now is around 10 minutes. If quantum computers can get close to this time, the Bitcoin network could be compromised.
Other solutions against quantum computing
It’s also important to note that quantum computing not only poses a threat to Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies but to other platforms, even banks. Many platforms use encryption which would be broken if quantum computing becomes real, which means the implications of this technology go way beyond just cryptocurrencies.
Theoretically, cryptocurrencies have several ways to mitigate or completely stop quantum computing attacks in the future. For instance, a soft fork on the network of an asset could be enough to at least move some of the assets that are insecure.
Additionally, there are many algorithms that are theorized to be quantum-resistant. In fact, SHA-256 which is currently used should be resistant to these types of attacks. According to recent statistics, around 25% of Bitcoin in circulation remains vulnerable to quantum attacks. You should transfer your coins to a new p2pkh address to make sure they are safe.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin regains ground above $23,000, inspires the bulls
The cryptocurrency market has started the recovery from the short-lived decline, with most of the coins turning green again on a day-to-day basis. While the low base effect is definitely something to consider, the overall sentiments are improving slowly across the board.
Zilliqa price faces short-term selling pressure as bears target $0.04
Zilliqa had a major bull rally in the past two months, climbing from a low of $0.016 at the beginning of November to a new 2020-high at $0.054, established on December 19.
ADA in no-trade zone while momentum builds for high volatility
Cardano attempted to crack the 2020-high of $0.182 on December 17, but bulls came off short and only managed to push ADA to $0.176 before a violent sell-off in the next four days.
Dash price dives by 15% but on-chain metrics remain heavily bullish
Dash was trading as high as $120 on December 21 before a massive sell-off down to $101.97. The digital asset is now trying to hold a critical support level to see a rebound as most on-chain metrics are still positive.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Santa rally takes BTC to new all-time high, more fun ahead
It's been a momentous week for Bitcoin. The pioneer cryptocurrency broke above psychological $20,000 and hit a new all-time high at $23,770. Since the beginning of October, the coin's value more than doubled; those who were wise enough to buy some BTC in the middle of March got away with 500% returns on their investments.