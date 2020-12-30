Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum & Band Protocol – Asian Wrap 30 Dec

Bitcoin Cash price on the verge of a sell-off as indicator flashes various sell signals
BCH had a significant rally in the past week, outperforming several coins. The digital asset now seems poised for a pullback which should be considered healthy, but imminent. Various indicators suggest it will happen soon. On the 15-minutes chart the TD Sequential indicator has just presented a sell signal.
Ethereum price on the verge of a 25% breakout as selling pressure diminishes
The interest in Ethereum seems to be stronger than ever as more users continue locking up their ETH coins inside the Eth2 deposit contract. The smart-contracts giant seems to be on the verge of a massive bullish move aiming for $1,000. Most on-chain metrics have turned in favor of the digital asset.
Band Protocol must defend this critical support level to avoid plummeting to $4
Band Protocol has been trading fairly sideways for the past two months despite the cryptocurrency market turning bullish. The digital asset now faces steep resistance ahead and bulls have to absolutely defend a critical support level to survive. On the daily chart, Band Protocol established a downtrend and dipped below the 50-SMA.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Cash price on the verge of a sell-off as indicator flashes various sell signals
BCH had a significant rally in the past week, outperforming several coins. The digital asset now seems poised for a pullback which should be considered healthy, but imminent. Various indicators suggest it will happen soon.
Ethereum price on the verge of a 25% breakout as selling pressure diminishes
The interest in Ethereum seems to be stronger than ever as more users continue locking up their ETH coins inside the Eth2 deposit contract. The smart-contracts giant seems to be on the verge of a massive bullish move aiming for $1,000.
Band Protocol must defend this critical support level to avoid plummeting to $4
Band Protocol has been trading fairly sideways for the past two months despite the cryptocurrency market turning bullish. The digital asset now faces steep resistance ahead and bulls have to absolutely defend a critical support level to survive.
Dash price could be hours away from a massive 50% breakout towards $160
Dash price continues trading sideways but seems to be on the verge of a breakout as the range tightens. The digital asset faces one last critical resistance level before a massive 50% breakout which could push Dash towards $160.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Santa rally takes BTC to new all-time high, more fun ahead
It's been a momentous week for Bitcoin. The pioneer cryptocurrency broke above psychological $20,000 and hit a new all-time high at $23,770. Since the beginning of October, the coin's value more than doubled; those who were wise enough to buy some BTC in the middle of March got away with 500% returns on their investments.