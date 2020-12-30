Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum & Band Protocol – Asian Wrap 30 Dec

Bitcoin Cash price on the verge of a sell-off as indicator flashes various sell signals

BCH had a significant rally in the past week, outperforming several coins. The digital asset now seems poised for a pullback which should be considered healthy, but imminent. Various indicators suggest it will happen soon. On the 15-minutes chart the TD Sequential indicator has just presented a sell signal.

Ethereum price on the verge of a 25% breakout as selling pressure diminishes

The interest in Ethereum seems to be stronger than ever as more users continue locking up their ETH coins inside the Eth2 deposit contract. The smart-contracts giant seems to be on the verge of a massive bullish move aiming for $1,000. Most on-chain metrics have turned in favor of the digital asset.

Band Protocol must defend this critical support level to avoid plummeting to $4

Band Protocol has been trading fairly sideways for the past two months despite the cryptocurrency market turning bullish. The digital asset now faces steep resistance ahead and bulls have to absolutely defend a critical support level to survive. On the daily chart, Band Protocol established a downtrend and dipped below the 50-SMA.