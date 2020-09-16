Growing trading volumes on Bakkt is no good for Bitcoin; BTC poised to retest $10,500

At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $10,758, mostly unchanged since the start of the day. The pioneer digital asset broke free from the recent consolidation range on Tuesday, September 15, but the further recovery is still limited by the psychological $11,000-$11,200. This area served as strong support for the most of August. Now BTC may retest it as a resistance. Read more ...

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH grand rally to $1,000 imminent as ETH 2.0 launch beckons

Ethereum is a renowned platform for decentralized smart contracts. Since its launch, the smart contracts network has given life to a myriad of cryptocurrency projects. However, with success comes responsibility and challenges. For Ethereum, the burden comes with supporting programs currently executing on its blockchain, ensuring security and reliability, among other vital things. Similarly, Ethereum has faced several challenges relating to network congestion, scalability, transaction processing time, capacity, and the latest gas fees increase. Read more ...

Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK market dominance takes a hit but is there a hell marry?

Chainlink has, in less than two days, lost ground to three cryptocurrencies (Polkadot, Bitcoin Cash, and Binance Coin) as far as market capitalization is concerned. Prior, LINK rallied in tandem with the decentralized finance (DeFi) craze to the extent of attaining the top five status after displacing Bitcoin Cash. The surging market cap happened as the prices soared to new all-time highs at $20. Read more ...