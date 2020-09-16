Growing trading volumes on Bakkt is no good for Bitcoin; BTC poised to retest $10,500
At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $10,758, mostly unchanged since the start of the day. The pioneer digital asset broke free from the recent consolidation range on Tuesday, September 15, but the further recovery is still limited by the psychological $11,000-$11,200. This area served as strong support for the most of August. Now BTC may retest it as a resistance. Read more ...
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH grand rally to $1,000 imminent as ETH 2.0 launch beckons
Ethereum is a renowned platform for decentralized smart contracts. Since its launch, the smart contracts network has given life to a myriad of cryptocurrency projects. However, with success comes responsibility and challenges. For Ethereum, the burden comes with supporting programs currently executing on its blockchain, ensuring security and reliability, among other vital things. Similarly, Ethereum has faced several challenges relating to network congestion, scalability, transaction processing time, capacity, and the latest gas fees increase. Read more ...
Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK market dominance takes a hit but is there a hell marry?
Chainlink has, in less than two days, lost ground to three cryptocurrencies (Polkadot, Bitcoin Cash, and Binance Coin) as far as market capitalization is concerned. Prior, LINK rallied in tandem with the decentralized finance (DeFi) craze to the extent of attaining the top five status after displacing Bitcoin Cash. The surging market cap happened as the prices soared to new all-time highs at $20. Read more ...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin on track to restore its Kingdom
The market is following the script expected in the last few days. King Bitcoin is showing his strength and climbing quite comfortably while the Altcoin segment – and mainly the Ethereum – is struggling to keep up.
ETH grand rally to $1,000 imminent as ETH 2.0 launch beckons
Ethereum is a renowned platform for decentralized smart contracts. Since its launch, the smart contracts network has given life to a myriad of cryptocurrency projects.
LINK market dominance takes a hit but is there a Hail Mary?
Chainlink has, in less than two days, lost ground to three cryptocurrencies (Polkadot, Bitcoin Cash, and Binance Coin) as far as market capitalization is concerned.
BAT whales on a buying spree despite bearish signs
Basic Attention Token, like many other cryptocurrencies in the market, is in the middle of a retreat following the losses posted in the first week of September.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: HODLing Bitcoin in a bull market is still a working strategy
Bitcoin (BTC) scared the bulls with an 8% drawdown this week. The first digital asset attempted a recovery to $12,000 before an eye-watering sell-off to $10,000.