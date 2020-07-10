Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin Cash, Cardano and Ethereum Classic – European Wrap 10 July

Bitcoin Cash Price Update: BCH/USD in retreat after gaining 7% in a matter of minutes
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is still in a red zone on a day-to-day basis; however, the coin recovered strongly from the intraday low of $232.60 and hit $240.00 in a matter of minutes. At the time of writing, BCH/USD is changing hands at $237.00. Despite the retreat, the short-term trend is still bullish, while the volatility is expanding. Bitcoin Cash is the fifth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $4.4 billion. An average daily trading volume is registered at $1.22 billion. Read more ...
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA/USD rally ends in bloodshed, will $0.10 hold?
Cardano is retreating fast from the recently traded two-year high. The cryptoasset has been on an upward roll since June with the formidable gains attributed to the launch of the new Shelly mainnet. In addition to that, Coinbase custody announced the support for ADA. Read more ...
Ethereum Classic Price Analysis: ETC/USD buyers pop in on approach to daily SMA100
Ethereum Classic (ETC) has lost nearly 4% since the start of the day and 4.5% in the recent 24 hours to trade at $6.38 by the time of writing. The coin takes the 22d place in the global cryptocurrency rating, while its market value is registered at $743 million; an average daily trading volume exceeds $780 million. ETC/USD has recovered from the intraday low of $6.29. Now it is moving within the short-term bullish trend amid expanding volatility. Read more ...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin’s majestic rally to $400,000
Bitcoin has been in a lull for more than two weeks apart from the brief rally that catapulted it to levels above $9,400 on Thursday. On the downside, the largest cryptocurrency has established support at $9,200.
BCH/USD in retreat after gaining 7% in a matter of minutes
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is still in a red zone on a day-to-day basis; however, the coin recovered strongly from the intraday low of $232.60 and hit $240.00 in a matter of minutes. At the time of writing, BCH/USD is changing hands at $237.00.
ETC/USD buyers pop in on approach to daily SMA100
Ethereum Classic (ETC) has lost nearly 4% since the start of the day and 4.5% in the recent 24 hours to trade at $6.38 by the time of writing.
ETH/USD volatility ousted as DeFi skyrockets to $2 billion
Ethereum alongside the largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin are dealing with a peculiar situation characterized by low trading volume, poor investor interest as well as the lack of catalysts.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC volatility drops to a year low, get ready for a spiral drive
The week was tough for the cryptocurrency markets confined to tight ranges. Bitcoin has lost 1% of its value during the recent seven days with the trading range limited by $9,298 on the upside and $8,933 on the downside.