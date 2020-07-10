Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin Cash, Cardano and Ethereum Classic – European Wrap 10 July

Bitcoin Cash Price Update: BCH/USD in retreat after gaining 7% in a matter of minutes

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is still in a red zone on a day-to-day basis; however, the coin recovered strongly from the intraday low of $232.60 and hit $240.00 in a matter of minutes. At the time of writing, BCH/USD is changing hands at $237.00. Despite the retreat, the short-term trend is still bullish, while the volatility is expanding. Bitcoin Cash is the fifth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $4.4 billion. An average daily trading volume is registered at $1.22 billion. Read more ...

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA/USD rally ends in bloodshed, will $0.10 hold?

Cardano is retreating fast from the recently traded two-year high. The cryptoasset has been on an upward roll since June with the formidable gains attributed to the launch of the new Shelly mainnet. In addition to that, Coinbase custody announced the support for ADA. Read more ...

Ethereum Classic Price Analysis: ETC/USD buyers pop in on approach to daily SMA100

Ethereum Classic (ETC) has lost nearly 4% since the start of the day and 4.5% in the recent 24 hours to trade at $6.38 by the time of writing. The coin takes the 22d place in the global cryptocurrency rating, while its market value is registered at $743 million; an average daily trading volume exceeds $780 million. ETC/USD has recovered from the intraday low of $6.29. Now it is moving within the short-term bullish trend amid expanding volatility. Read more ...