Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Cardano & Ethereum Classic – Asian Wrap 29 May

Bitcoin Price Forecast: Bitcoin BitMEX shorts liquidations explode as price climbs to $9,600

Bitcoin price rallied from levels under $9,200 to touch $9,600 barely a day after Goldman Sachs branded it a non-asset class. Investors around the world appear to be joining the market as though to spite one of the largest investment banks in the world.

Cardano explodes over 1% in minutes, is $0.07 achievable on Friday?

Cardano is among the most active cryptocurrencies in the market this week. The network continues to make headlines due to the upcoming Shelly upgrade. On the other hand, the price has not been left behind especially after spiking by over 1% in a matter of minutes.

Ethereum Classic Chart: ETC/USD gains 4% in the Asian session on Friday

Ethereum Classic is leading the cryptocurrency in recovery after posting gains of more than 4% on the day. The rest of the cryptocurrency market is mixed red and green. For example, Bitcoin is down 0.85% on the day while ETH/USD is up 0.21% during the same period.