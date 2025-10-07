Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Cardano & Crypto – European Wrap 7 October

Bitcoin extended gains to a record high of 126.1k yesterday, before easing back to 124k at the time of writing. Other major altcoins have also experienced strong rallies, with Ethereum and Solana gaining 13% over the past 7 days and BNB jumping 27%.

Cardano (ADA) remains on the edge, pulling back 1% at press time on Tuesday after gaining over 4% the previous day. The rising retail demand and declining selling pressure signals from the on-chain data align with the broader market optimism around the “Uptober” narrative.

Bitcoin (BTC) price is consolidating near $124,000 after reaching a new record high on the previous day. Ethereum (ETH) is gaining traction as institutional demand builds, fueling hopes of a rally toward record highs, while Ripple (XRP) finds support at a key technical level with bulls eyeing a climb toward $3.40.