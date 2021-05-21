Bitcoin price tried recovering from last week’s severe drop on May 12, but things took a u-turn as the cryptocurrency market fell off the rails, repeating the disaster last seen in March 2020. As BTC finds its footing, several on-chain developments suggest a consolidation could follow a swift upswing, while others indicate another sell-off.

Cardano price shows a second bearish attempt to break an uptrend as it dipped into a critical demand area. If the sell orders keep piling up, ADA is likely to retest the confluence of two crucial support levels.

Dogecoin price stabilizes after the harsh scourge of May 19. DOGE bullish rally has not come to an end and could retest the all-time high at $0.74. The Bollinger bands on the 12-hour chart suggest an entry price DOGE at $0.34