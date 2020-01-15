Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Bitcoin Gold & Dash - Asian Wrap 15 Jan

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD has a clear path back to the $9,000 zone

BTC/USD has had a bearish start to this Wednesday after an exceptionally bullish Tuesday, wherein the price jumped from $8,107 to $8,815. Presently, the price has dropped to $8,730.50, but the daily confluence detector shows a complete lack of strong resistance levels on the upside. In other words, if the bulls regain their momentum, they will push the price above the $9,000-level.

Bitcoin Gold Price Analysis: BTG/USD smashes through obstacles as the $20 level beckons

Bitcoin Gold is the perfect example of the phrase ‘from the ashes we rise.' The cryptocurrency has almost tripled its value at the beginning of January. The majority of the gains took place on Tuesday as the crypto market roared above key resistance levels.

Dash Price Analysis: DASH/USD breaks past $100-barrier for the first time since September 2019

DASH/USD spiked from $89 to $122 in the early hours of Wednesday. These six consecutive bullish days have taken the price above the $100 psychological level for the first time since September 2019. Two indicators show that the asset is currently overpriced - DASH/USD hovering above the 20-day Bollinger Band and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) trending around 90, deep within the overbought zone.