Bitcoin seems to be marinating the next move targeting $8,000 before 2020. However, the sellers are leaving nothing to chance, in fact, they see Bitcoin losing the year close to $6,000. On the other hand, Bitcoin has proved that it has the ability to recover from extreme losses. Therefore, further losses ahead of the May 2020 halving is not causing too much panic across the landscape.

Bitcoin Cash finally let go of the former strong support at $200. The breakdown plummeted below $190 (previous buy zone) and $180. Luckily the buyer congestion at $170 put an end to the declines and kick-started the ongoing bullish momentum.

Ethereum hit the recovery high at $134.50 and resumed the decline. At the time of writing, the second-largest digital asset is changing hands at $127.40, off the intraday low of $125.95. ETH/USD has lost about 1% of its value both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of the day.