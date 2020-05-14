Bitcoin price is bullish several days after the halving process. While many people expected a massive price action after the halving, Bitcoin has taken a slow approach; first stepping into the $9,000’s range and then breaking the resistance at $9,500. At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $9,540, following a 2.37% growth on the day. Buyers have kept their eyes on the medium-term target at $10,000 since the opening at $9,318.

Bitcoin Cash is battling with selling pressure as the European session commences. From an opening session of $239, BCH only managed to hit intraday highs of $241. The crypto is valued at $238 amid a growing bearish grip.

Rumors about the upcoming launch of the long-awaited Ethereum update caused a strong growth of ETH long positions. The trend has gone parabolic and reached unsustainable levels. Since February, the number of ETH longs on Bitfinex increased by 150% despite the major cryptocurrency sell-off in March.