Bitcoin regained ground after a sharp sell-off below $9,400 on Monday, which is a positive signal. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $9,650, mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Monday.

Cardano (ADA) hit the intraday high of $0.0548 during early Asian hours and retreated to $0.0537 by press time. Despite the sell-off, the coin is still nearly 6% higher from this time on Sunday. It takes the 12th place in the global cryptocurrency rating with the current market capitalization of $1.4 billion and an average daily trading volume of $154 million.