Bitcoin Market Update: BTC/USD rockets to $9,400 as volatility mounts
Following weeks of no action in all Bitcoin markets, the largest cryptocurrency is finally on an upward roll. From the opening value of $9,162, BTC has hit an intraday high of $9,368. Although the price has since adjusted $9,340, the potential for gains is still high especially with the entire market trending upwards. Read more ...
Bitcoin Cash Market Update: BCH/USD jumpd by over 5% in a matter of minutes following Grayscale news
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is moving fast towards $230.00. The coin has jumped by over 5% in a matter of minutes amid the global recovery on the cryptocurrency market. At the time of writing, BCH/USD is changing hands at $229.30, and the upside momentum is gaining traction. Read more ...
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH/USD reclaims $240 drawing nearer to $250
Ethereum is hanging at the edge of a cliff after stepping above the critical $240. The 50-day SMA is providing immediate support. However, buyers are finding it extremely difficult to hold above $240 due to the low trading volume witnessed across the board. The ongoing bullish action is taking place after confluence resistance discussed on Monday above $239 was overcome. Read more ...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Bitcoin stalled after recovery attempt, altcoins move ahead
BTC/USD is trading at $9,355. The first digital coin has gained nearly 2% on a day-to-day basis and barely changed since the start of the day, moving within a tight channel with the short-term bearish trend amid expanding volatility.
XRP/USD struggles to build Tuesday’s momentum eying $0.20
Ripple re-embarked on the journey of breaking barriers after testing the support at $0.19 last week. The recovery took place in tandem with other cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin which this time joined in the rally closing in on the resistance at $9,500.
ETH 2.0 final testnet launch on August 4, is a rally brewing?
The much-anticipated Ethereum 2.0 has kept investors on the edge for the longest time. However, the good news is that its final testnet is set to launch on August 4.
BCH/USD short term falling wedge pattern breakout flashing buy signals
Bitcoin Cash advanced higher following the announcement that Grayscale Bitcoin Cash Trust had finally been approved for public listing on the stock market.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC volatility drops to a year low, get ready for a spiral drive
The week was tough for the cryptocurrency markets confined to tight ranges. Bitcoin has lost 1% of its value during the recent seven days with the trading range limited by $9,298 on the upside and $8,933 on the downside.