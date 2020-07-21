Bitcoin Market Update: BTC/USD rockets to $9,400 as volatility mounts

Following weeks of no action in all Bitcoin markets, the largest cryptocurrency is finally on an upward roll. From the opening value of $9,162, BTC has hit an intraday high of $9,368. Although the price has since adjusted $9,340, the potential for gains is still high especially with the entire market trending upwards. Read more ...

Bitcoin Cash Market Update: BCH/USD jumpd by over 5% in a matter of minutes following Grayscale news

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is moving fast towards $230.00. The coin has jumped by over 5% in a matter of minutes amid the global recovery on the cryptocurrency market. At the time of writing, BCH/USD is changing hands at $229.30, and the upside momentum is gaining traction. Read more ...

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH/USD reclaims $240 drawing nearer to $250

Ethereum is hanging at the edge of a cliff after stepping above the critical $240. The 50-day SMA is providing immediate support. However, buyers are finding it extremely difficult to hold above $240 due to the low trading volume witnessed across the board. The ongoing bullish action is taking place after confluence resistance discussed on Monday above $239 was overcome. Read more ...