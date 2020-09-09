Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Binance Coin & Ripple – American Wrap 9 September

Bitcoin has settled in a tight range limited by $10,000 on the downside and $10,500 on the upside. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $10,140, unchanged since the start of the day. While the first digital currency is having a rest after a volatile August, the cryptocurrency experts try to figure out its chances for September.

Binance Coin, BNB, is one of the best-performing digital assets out of the top-10. The coin has gained over 7% in the recent 24 hours, though on a week-on-week basis, it is still in a red zone. At the time of writing, BNB/USD is trading at $23.50. Binance Coin takes the 8th place in the global cryptocurrency market rating with the current market value of $3.4 billion and an averaged daily trading volume of $765 million. It is most actively traded on Binance, which is hardly surprising as it is the native token of the trading platform.

Ripple's XRP is the fourth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $10.66 billion and an average daily trading volume of $2.28 billion. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.2370, down 1.3% in the past 24 hours, and mostly unchanged since the beginning of Wednesday.