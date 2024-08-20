Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Aptos & Crypto – European Wrap 20 August

Bitcoin price extends gains towards key resistance level at $62,000
Bitcoin (BTC) rises on Tuesday for a second consecutive day, popping above $61,400 during the Asian session, as market sentiment improves and amid encouraging signs from on-chain data. However, the largest crypto asset by market capitalization remains in a broad consolidation phase as it has traded between $57,000 and $62,000 for the past ten days, struggling to break resistance in the upper range of the band.
Tether to launch USDT on Aptos blockchain
Aptos (APT) announced on Tuesday that Tether is launching its USDT stablecoin on the Aptos blockchain. This move is positive for Aptos as stablecoins such as USDT act as a bridge between the crypto assets and fiat currencies. Furthermore, from a technical perspective, Aptos price action shows a descending wedge pattern formation that, if broken, could lead to a bullish move.
As the crypto market tests resistance, Solana eyes support
The cryptocurrency market is once again testing the important $2.15 trillion milestone, adding almost 4% in the last 24 hours. Selling pressure has been building near this level since early August. Now, thanks to the impressive recovery in stock indices, cryptocurrency buyers may feel more confident.
