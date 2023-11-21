Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Binance, XRP & Crypto – European Wrap 21 November

Binance moves nearly $4 billion amidst US DoJ demand to end years long investigation
Binance is currently facing one of the largest investigations that the US Department of Justice has ever conducted into a cryptocurrency firm, according to a Bloomberg report. While negotiations between the two parties continue, a Bloomberg report claims that the US Department of Justice (DoJ) seeks more than $4 billion from the exchange to end its years-long investigation.
XRP price could rally 10% higher with institutional interest in Ripple funds
XRP price sustained above the $0.60 mark, early on Tuesday. The altcoin is in an uptrend, amidst rising capital inflow from institutional investors to XRP funds. Over the past three weeks, large wallet investors have distributed their XRP token holdings, and retail traders have scooped up the altcoin, supporting a bullish thesis.
The crypto market attracts capital
Crypto market cap retreated some 0.2% in 24 hours to $1.41 trillion. Bitcoin is up 0.7%, and BNB is up 5.3%, but most altcoins are down.
According to CoinShares, investment in crypto funds rose by $176 million last week; inflows are on track for an eighth consecutive week, having accelerated over the past four weeks. Bitcoin investment increased by $155 million, Ethereum by $3 million and Solana by $14 million.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Cardano price could extend gains riding on bullish on-chain metrics
Cardano on-chain metrics flash capitulation signals, supporting a bullish thesis for ADA price. The Cardano Foundation announced its commitment to push ADA towards complete decentralization.
Binance moves nearly $4 billion amidst US DoJ demand to end years long investigation
Binance is currently facing one of the largest investigations that the US Department of Justice has ever conducted into a cryptocurrency firm, according to a Bloomberg report.
XRP price could rally 10% higher with institutional interest in Ripple funds
XRP funds recorded net institutional inflow of $500,000 in the past week. Ripple whales distributed their XRP token holdings while retail investors accumulated in the last three weeks.
Chainlink price at risk of further decline as 200 largest addresses sit on unrealized profits
Chainlink ecosystem’s 200 largest wallet addresses scooped up 40.18 million LINK tokens in October. Large wallet investors accumulated LINK at $7.40, the altcoin’s price has nearly doubled in the past month.
Bitcoin: ETF delay and weekly swing failure could crash BTC to $30,000
After the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced a delay in their ETF decision, Bitcoin (BTC) price saw a quick uptick, which did not make sense. Currently, BTC is hovering below the $38,000 level, leaving investors guessing its next move.