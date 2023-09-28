Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Binance, Kraken & Ethereum – European Wrap 28 September

Binance asks users to convert EUR to USDT after Paysafe goes AWOL
Binance, one of the top crypto exchanges in the world, announced on Thursday that there will be a brief interruption of EUR payments due to Paysafe’s unilateral decision. Binance mentioned that Paysafe, a payments rail in Europe, has unilaterally decided to “stop processing EUR deposits for Binance users.”
The announcement blog further stated that Paysafe users are advised to take appropriate actions in advance. To alleviate the situation, the exchange suggested that the affected users “may convert EUR balances in their Binance accounts to USDT before 2023-10-31 at 0:00 (UTC). Meanwhile, users may continue to withdraw their EUR balances from Binance accounts to their bank accounts.”
Kraken to launch US-listed stock and ETF trading services after $30 million SEC settlement
Kraken, a cryptocurrency exchange with a rather robust standing in the European market, has indicated plans to diversify, with intentions to leverage the first-mover advantage towards Exchange-Traded Funds (ETF). Meanwhile, the crypto markets continue to appeal to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a nod amid a long pile of applications already on the financial regulator’s desk.
Kraken platform has indicated plans to launch a US-listed stock and ETF trading services in 2024, which if successful, would represent the exchange’s first venture outside crypto. The platform already accounts for 3.5% of the global spot trading market share but has been recording dwindling trading volumes of late.
Crypto exchange Kraken plans to launch U.S.-listed stock and ETF trading services in 2024, its first business outside the crypto, according to Bloomberg. The company already holds the required regulatory licenses in the United Kingdom and has applied for a broker-dealer license…— Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) September 28, 2023
Ethereum Futures ETF to roll out by first week of October: Bloomberg ETF analyst
While spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) approval has been a matter of controversy in the United States, Ethereum Futures ETFs' might not be. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which has been targetting spot BTC ETFs for months now, is most likely to approve the trading of ETH ETFs in the next seven days.
According to Bloomberg Senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, the SEC is likely to go easy on Ethereum Futures ETFs and fastrack their approval. Balchunas took to X, formerly Twitter, to share the update highlighting that the ETH ETFs are most probably going to be approved by October 2, Monday and available for trading for investors by the next day - October 3, Tuesday.
UPDATE: Hearing the SEC wants to accelerate the launch of Ether futures ETFs (bc they want it off their plate bf shutdown) so they've asked the filers to update their docs by Fri pm (no small task to jam into 48hrs, esp for indie issuers), so they can go eff Mon and trade Tue. https://t.co/gKyQFK12aM— Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) September 28, 2023
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Kraken to launch US-listed stock and ETF trading services after $30 million SEC settlement
Kraken has indicated plans to diversify, with intentions to leverage the first-mover advantage towards ETF. Meanwhile, the crypto markets continue to appeal to the US SEC for a nod amid a long pile of applications already on the financial regulator’s desk.
Ethereum Futures ETF to roll out by first week of October: Bloomberg ETF analyst
While spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) approval has been a matter of controversy in the United States, Ethereum Futures ETFs' might not be. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is most likely to approve the trading of ETH ETFs in the next seven days.
Chainlink price might face a correction before it can climb back to 2023 highs
Chainlink price has performed exceptionally over the past couple of days, making room for profits for investors. However, further gains from here on would warrant a market cooldown before the rally can continue.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC, ETH, XRP at catch 22 moment
Bitcoin (BTC) price is trying to lead the rest of the market into recovery. However, it faces a key obstacle, same case for Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) positioning the top three cryptocurrencies in a muddle.
Bitcoin: BTC downside likely after 20-week EMA culls bulls
Bitcoin (BTC) bearish price fractal, as discussed in a previous article, is underway, but the lack of volatility is causing ambiguity and doubt. Regardless, BTC might see a bit of an upside before the long-term bearish scenario plays out.