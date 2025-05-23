Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Avalanche, Bitcoin & TRUMP – Asia Wrap 23 May

Avalanche Price Forecast: AVAX eyes $30 as FIFA, VanEck back blockchain ecosystem
Avalanche (AVAX) is gaining bullish momentum, extending gains on Friday, trading at $25.74 as investor confidence grows on the back of two major developments. The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), football’s global governing body, has announced plans to build its own Layer-1 blockchain on the Avalanche network. Meanwhile, investment firm VanEck is preparing to launch a purpose-built fund focused on real-world applications within the Avalanche ecosystem. These strategic developments fuel optimism for AVAX, with bulls setting their sights on the key $30 level.
