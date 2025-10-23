Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Aster, Bitcoin & Crypto – European Wrap 23 October

Aster edges higher, trading marginally above $1.00 at the time of writing on Thursday. The uptick in price reflects an overall positive sentiment in the cryptocurrency market, which has propelled Bitcoin (BTC) above $109,000 and Ethereum (ETH) above $3,800.

Bitcoin (BTC) reclaims the $110,000 mark at the time of writing on Thursday after facing rejection from a key level earlier this week. While mixed spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) flows highlight indecision among institutions, historical patterns suggest that the current setup could pave the way for a potential recovery in the weeks ahead.

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading below $109,000 at the time of writing on Thursday, after staging a recovery from the previous day's low of $106,666. Although minor, the uptick in price points to improving risk-on sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market.