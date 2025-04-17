Crypto Today: Trump criticizes Powell, SOL and ADA lead DeFi gains as Bitcoin price nears $85K 

- Cryptocurrency market valuation hovers around the $2.7 trillion mark on Thursday.
- Solana, Cardano and Dogecoin are the biggest gainers among the top-ten crypto assets in the last 24 hours.
- Spot Bitcoin ETFs posted $171 million outflows on Wednesday, snapping a two-day buying streak.
The cryptocurrency sector valuation is hovering around the $2.7 trillion mark on Thursday. While Bitcoin price clings to the $85,000 level, DeFi protocols and layer-1 altcoins appear to be attracting the most traction on the day
Bitcoin market updates:
- Bitcoin price continues to hover around the $85,000 level, as investors lean towards altcoins to skim volatility gains.
Chart of the day: Bitcoin ETF spotted selling into market rally
- BTC stagnation coincides with a $171 million sell-off from Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday.
According to Farside data, the sell-off on Wednesday has effectively ended the positive start to the week that saw Bitcoin ETFs acquire $1.5 million and $76.4 million on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.
Bitcoin ETF Flows, April 17, 2025 | Sources: Farside
Based on recent trends, Bitcoin ETF sell-offs during price rallies have often preceded major downswings. Notably, most of the BTC outflows came from BlackRock’s IBIT fund and Ark Invest’s ARKB ETF, both shedding over $113 million.
If the sophisticated US-based institutional investors’ sell-off continues on Thursday, strategic retail and mid-size traders may be hesitant to enter high-volume bullish positions. This may explain why BTC stagnates around $84,600 at press time while top altcoins like Solana have booked larger gains over the last 24 hours.
Altcoins: Solana leads DeFi gains as Ethereum’s laggard performance persists
Bearish headwinds from the US-China tariff trade war remain active this week as the diplomatic de-escalation efforts falter. However, crypto markets appear to be benefiting from displaced capital this week, as US stock traders intensified sell-offs after Nvidia confirmed a $5.5 billion charge due to tariffs.
Crypto market performance today | Coingecko
CoinGecko data shows a modest 0.9% dip in overall crypto market cap to $2.76 trillion, which is accompanied by a sharp drop in 24-hour trading volume to $82.1 billion, signaling consolidation and rotation.
Among the top-ranked assets, Solana leads the top gainers with a 6% daily rise, while Cardano and Dogecoin also post strong upside. Meanwhile, Ethereum’s muted performance below the $1,600 resistance persists, raising concerns over its long-term market share prospects.
Crypto news updates:
Trump criticizes Powell, questions Fed leadership amid interest rate dispute
President Donald Trump escalated his criticism of Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell, suggesting he could seek Powell’s removal following a speech in which the central bank chief reaffirmed the Fed’s legal independence.
Speaking at the Economic Club of Chicago, Powell had stated that he cannot be dismissed without cause, citing statutory protections and broad bipartisan support for the central bank's autonomy.
US President Donald Trump criticizes US Fed Chair Jerome Powell on interest rates policy, April 17, 2025 | Source: TruthSocial
US President Donald Trump criticizes US Fed Chair Jerome Powell on interest rates policy, April 17, 2025 | Source: TruthSocial
Trump responds with a post on Truth Social, condemning the Fed’s current stance on interest rates, calling Powell’s approach “a complete mess.”
He pointed to expected rate cuts by the European Central Bank as justification for immediate action by the Fed, and claimed inflation was under control. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is expected to begin interviewing candidates to potentially succeed Powell later this year.
Binance advises governments on crypto policy despite past legal setbacks
Despite recent legal challenges in the United States, Binance is actively providing advisory services to governments on cryptocurrency regulation and digital asset strategy. CEO Richard Teng emphasized the exchange’s consultancy efforts, citing growing global interest and a more receptive stance toward crypto regulation under President Donald Trump’s administration.
Following a guilty plea for money laundering and sanctions violations, Binance has paid significant fines and implemented stronger compliance measures. Teng stated that 25% of the company’s workforce now focuses on regulatory adherence. Countries including Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan are currently working with Binance, signaling continued confidence in the firm's expertise.
Bhutan taps hydropowered crypto to boost economy and retain talent
Bhutan is turning to green cryptocurrency mining as a strategic tool to drive economic growth and create jobs, while addressing the nation’s ongoing brain drain. By leveraging its abundant hydropower resources, Bhutan has been mining digital assets since 2019, using the proceeds to fund government operations and public sector salaries.
These efforts are managed by Druk Holding and Investments, the country’s sovereign wealth fund, which is also investing in blockchain and AI training programs to prepare citizens for digital economy roles. Plans are underway to expand the nation’s hydropower infrastructure to support future growth in the cryptocurrency sector.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin holds $84,000 despite Fed’s hawkish remarks and spot ETFs outflows
Bitcoin is stabilizing around $84,000 at the time of writing on Thursday after facing multiple rejections around the 200-day EMA at $85,000 since Saturday. Despite risk-off sentiment due to the hawkish remarks by the US Fed on Wednesday, BTC remains relatively stable.
Crypto market cap fell more than 18% in Q1, wiping out $633.5 billion after Trump’s inauguration top
CoinGecko’s Q1 Crypto Industry Report highlights that the total crypto market capitalization fell by 18.6% in the first quarter, wiping out $633.5 billion after topping on January 18, just a couple of days ahead of US President Donald Trump’s inauguration.
Top meme coin gainers FARTCOIN, AIDOGE, and MEW as Trump coins litmus test US SEC ethics
Cryptocurrencies have been moving in lockstep since Monday, largely reflecting sentiment across global markets as United States (US) President Donald Trump's tariffs and trade wars take on new shapes and forms each passing day.
XRP buoyant above $2 as court grants Ripple breathing space in SEC lawsuit
A US appellate court temporarily paused the SEC-Ripple case for 60 days, holding the appeal in abeyance. The SEC is expected to file a status report by June 15, signaling a potential end to the four-year legal battle.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Market uncertainty lingers, Trump’s 90-day tariff pause sparks modest recovery
Bitcoin (BTC) price extends recovery to around $82,500 on Friday after dumping to a new year-to-date low of $74,508 to start the week. Market uncertainty remains high, leading to a massive shakeout, with total liquidations hitting $2.18 billion across crypto markets.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.