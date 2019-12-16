Here's what you need to know on Monday
Markets:
- The BTC/USD pair is currently trading at $7,058 (-0.7%), oscillating inside a narrowing range limited by $7,000 on the downside and $7,300 on the upside.
- The ETH/USD pair is currently trading at $141.44 (-0.8%). The Ethereum is moving within a downside trend with the support located at psychological $140.00 and the critical resistance ant $150.00.
- XRP/USD is currently trading at $0.2139 (-1.7%). The XRP has confirmed the move below $0.22 amid growing bearish pressure. The coin is among the worst-performing altcoins out of top-20 on a day-to-day basis.
- Among the 100 most important cryptocurrencies, the best of the day are Aurora (AOA) $0.0069 (+40%), Stratis (STRAT) $0.7578 (+19.9%) and Enjin Coin (ENJ) $0.0856 (+15.9%). The day's losers are EDUCare (EKT) $0.0821 (-15.26%), Crypterium (CRPT) $0.3407 (-8.3%) and Bytecoin (BCN) $0.0002 (-5.83%).
Chart of the day:
ETH/USD
- Fidelity Digital Assets, The cryptocurrency trading division of the US-based financial services giant Fidelity plans to romp out ETH support in 2020, provided that there is enough demand for it. The news was revealed by the head of the company Tom Jessop during the interview with the industry media outlet The Block.
- According to the latest Grayscale Investments research, over 43% of investors potentially interested in Bitcoin are women. Moreover, at this stage, female investors are more inclined to buy Bitcoin than men (47% against 39%, respectively).
Industry:
- Fintech startup Robinhood introduced fractional shares. The new functionality allows users to invest in thousands of stocks and ETFs via Robinhood's mobile app with a minimal investment amount as low as $1, regardless of total share prices.
- Cardano testnet Shelley has on-boarded over 120 stake pools in just 24 hours after launch. The project behind the 12th largest digital coin (ADA) celebrates the successful start.
- Tether has financed the development of a new version of Omni, a Bitcoin's tokenization layer. The latest version Omni Core 0.7.0 fixes locking issues and features enhanced network performance.
Regulation:
- The Netherland-based mining platform Simplecoin has been forced to shut down due to the new European Anti-Money Laundering (AML) requirements. The company announced that the regulatory requirements to implement full KYC (Know Your Customer) and AML policies are at par with the platform's philosophy. The same decision was made by mico payment service Bottle Pay that has chosen to shut down rather than comply with the new AML Directive.
- The Reserve Bank of South Africa (SARB) is set to tighten its cryptocurrency regulations to prevent citizens from using digital currencies for evading currency controls.
- The New York Department of Financial Services (NY DFS) proposed to allow licensed virtual currency firms (BitLicenses holders or trust charters) to transact in virtual currencies without requesting additional permissions.
Quote of the day:
BTC is available in this country and many others for almost no cost. The percentage of consumers choosing it as a methodologically for payment or SOV is infinitesimal. It's almost free and few want to use it. We started taking BTC in 2015 and again last yr with 5 total trx.
- Marc Cuban
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD consolidation lags triangle breakout
Bitcoin remained under pressure during the entire weekend. The attempts made to stay above $7,200 support failed, leaving to the path of least resist ace to be below $7,000. Bitcoin’s immediate upside is limited by the 50 SMA on the 2H chart.
Ethereum Price Update: ETH/USD defends $140 support yet again
Ethereum is largely unchanged compared to the levels towards the end of last week. The pressure oozing from the bears continued across the weekend session. Besides action beyond $145 remained limited.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD spirals in freshly reignited downward momentum
Ripple has ignited the bearish momentum breaking the weekend-long support at $0.2160. The losses come after an attempt to break out from the descending channel resistance failed.
Cardano’s IOHK celebrates 120 staking pulls less than 24 hours after testnet launch
The research firm in charge of developing Cardano, a major cryptocurrency, IOHK was delighted to announce the fantastic performance of the newly launched testnet.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: It's all about whales again
On the cryptocurrency market, regulators, governments and central bankers and other big names like that are inferior to whales when it comes to generating trends and price movements.