Crypto Today: Monero goes viral as BTC price targets $100K ahead of Trump’s 100-day speech

- Cryptocurrency market capitalization reclaimed the $3 trillion mark on Monday, erasing mild losses from the weekend.
- Bitcoin price broke above $95,000 as markets anticipate crypto updates in Trump’s 100-day speech.
- Monero price jumps 50% on bullish tailwinds following a controversial $333 million transaction.
- XMR has emerged as the most-searched token on Coingecko, indicating increased investor interest.
Cryptocurrency markets experienced a mild uptick on Monday, reclaiming the $3.1 trillion mark, according to Coingecko’s aggregate data. United States (US) President Donald Trump is expected to deliver a speech to Congress commemorating his 100th day in office on Monday.
It remains to be seen whether Trump's speech will form a sell-the-news event or if further directives on crypto regulations and Bitcoin strategic reserve will propel markets further.
Bitcoin market update:
Bitcoin price broke above $95,000 as markets anticipate potential crypto updates in President Trump's upcoming 100-day speech.
Chart of the Day: BTC ETFs gobble up $3.2 billion in six-day buying spree
Bitcoin ETFs entered record-breaking inflows last week. The unusual BTC ETF demand was linked to Trump’s criticism of Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell in controversial calls for rate cuts, prompting institutional players to rotate funds out of US-denominated assets.
Bitcoin ETFs Flows | Source: Farside
The chart above shows how Bitcoin ETFs have recorded positive flows in the last six days of trading, acquiring a total $3.16 billion worth of BTC during that period.
Meanwhile, CME group’s FedWatch tool currently reads only an 8.9% chance of a rate cut despite Trump’s controversial calls last week. Without further crypto updates in Trump’s 100-day speech Bitcoin ETF demand could taper off this week.
Altcoin market updates: Monero emerges top trending token, as SUI and XRP pull volumes
The global cryptocurrency market cap rose marginally to $3.1 trillion today, reflecting a 0.2% increase over the last 24 hours, according to CoinGecko.
Trading volumes remained healthy at $83.6 billion, suggesting steady market participation despite the cautious broader sentiment.
Monero (XMR) captured headlines as the top trending token after its price surged over 15% to $274.34.
The rally follows bullish momentum sparked by news of a controversial $333 million transaction traced to Monero, further highlighting its appeal as a privacy-focused network.
Monero also emerged as the most-searched token on Coingecko, indication strong investor interest.
Cryptocurrency market performance | Coingecko
Meanwhile, Sui (SUI) continued its impressive performance, advancing 2.3% over the past 24 hours to $3.80.
SUI's trading volume crossed $850 million, fuelled by strong ecosystem developments and increasing DeFi adoption. Similarly, XRP climbed 3.3% to $2.32, benefitting from renewed optimism surrounding Trump’s 100-day speech.
Top gainers today included Casper Network (CSPR), Unipoly (UNIPOLY), and Parcl (PRCL), each recording 65%, 41% and 29% gains respectively.
Altcoin sentiment remains broadly bullish, although many tokens like TRUMP, Solana and Dogecoin are starting to encounter profit-taking pressure after recent strong rallies.
Crypto news updates
ProShares prepares to launch leveraged and short XRP futures ETFs
ProShares may launch three futures-based ETFs tied to XRP as early as April 30, according to a post-effective amended prospectus filed on April 15.
The proposed products include the Short XRP ETF, the Ultra XRP ETF, and the UltraShort XRP ETF, offering investors exposure to both leveraged gains and declines in XRP’s price.
The SEC has not raised objections to the filings, allowing the funds to proceed to market without further review.
However, while the products may become effective on April 30, actual trading could be delayed depending on exchange readiness and operational logistics.
ProShares’ XRP futures ETFs would join offerings from Teucrium Investment Advisors, the first manager to launch a US-listed XRP ETF.
Bitget initiates legal action over alleged VOXEL futures manipulation
Bitget has taken legal action against eight account holders accused of manipulating the VOXEL/USDT perpetual futures market on April 20.
The exchange reported that the suspected manipulation resulted in over $20 million in illicit gains.
Following an internal investigation, Bitget reversed the irregular trades and restored the affected accounts to normal status.
The platform stated it would return 100% of the recovered funds to impacted users through airdrops. An official incident report is expected to be released soon as Bitget continues its investigation. The exchange emphasized its commitment to maintaining fair trading practices and ensuring market integrity across its platform.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP gains as traders gear up for futures ETFs debut this week
XRP climbs over 3% on Monday, hovering around $2.33 at the time of writing. The rally is likely catalyzed by key market movers like XRP futures Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) approval by the US financial regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and a bullish outlook.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC eyes $97,000 as institutional inflow surges $3.06 billion in a week
Bitcoin (BTC) price is stabilizing above $94,000 at the time of writing on Monday, following a 10% rally the previous week. The institutional demand supports a bullish thesis, as US spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) recorded a total inflow of $3.06 billion last week, the highest weekly figure since mid-November.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH ETFs post first weekly inflows since February
Ethereum (ETH) recovered the $1,800 price level on Saturday after US spot Ether ETFs (exchange-traded funds) recorded their first weekly inflows since February.
Defi Development Corporation files to offer $1 billion in securities to boost its Solana holdings
Defi Development Corporation (formerly Janover) filed a registration statement with the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) on Friday, signaling its intent to offer and sell a wide range of securities, including common and preferred stock, debt instruments and warrants for the purchase of equity
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC consolidates after posting over 10% weekly surge
Bitcoin (BTC) price is consolidating around $94,000 at the time of writing on Friday, holding onto the recent 10% increase seen earlier this week.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.