- Cryptocurrency aggregate market capitalization stabilized around $2.7 trillion on Wednesday, with Bitcoin’s $84,000 support momentarily anchoring the market against external bearish discourses.
- Japanese firm Metaplanet has issued $10 million in zero-interest bonds to fund another round of Bitcoin purchases.
- As cautious traders rotate into stablecoins for safety, Tron price surges 2% to emerge as the only top-10 ranked asset in profit over the last 24 hours.
The cryptocurrency aggregate market capitalization stabilized around $2.7 trillion on Wednesday, with Bitcoin’s $84,000 support momentarily anchoring the market against external bearish discourses.
Bitcoin market updates:
- Bitcoin price held firm above $84,000 on Wednesday, while altcoins experienced minor sell-offs.
Chart of the Day: BTC tops $84,000 as NVIDIA stock gets caught in US trade war crosshairs
Nvidia stock price dipped 5% on Wednesday, experiencing major sell-offs on Wednesday following a $5.5 billion charge resulting from a US government ban on its H20 chip sales to China.
Initial market reactions suggest BTC appears to benefit from displaced capital as traders exit NVDA and adjacent US tech stocks to mitigate the impact of trade war.
Bitcoin price action, April 16 | Coingecko
With Bitcoin viewed as resistant to global trade and supply chain risks, BTC could potentially approach $85,000 as the day unfolds if traders continue to rotate funds from stocks into crypto.
On the flipside, considering Nvidia’s systemic importance to crypto mining equipment, if the NVDA sell-off intensifies, it could eventually spread bearish headwinds toward BTC markets, potentially knocking prices closer to $80,000.
Altcoin market update: Ethereum losing market share as Tron gains signals market panic
The altcoin market reflects growing risk aversion, with traders gravitating toward assets linked to stability and high utility.
Despite its dominant smart contract presence, Ethereum price has plunged below the $1,600 support, dropping 3.1% over the past 24 hours, amid broader fears of declining DeFi activity.
Meanwhile, Tron has surged by 2.3%, becoming the only top-10 crypto to post a daily gain, signaling a different kind of market response.
Crypto Market Performance, April 16, 2025 | Source: Coingecko
Tron's price gains stand out not just for its price action but for what it represents: heightened on-chain activity driven by stablecoin transactions.
As a dominant player in the stablecoin sector, especially for USDT on-chain volume, Tron's rise signals increased demand for low-cost, high-throughput transfers.
This often correlates with rising trading volume and capital flight, as investors and exchanges use Tron’s cheap fees to park funds in stablecoins during volatile market periods.
Hence, the mild uptick in Tron also reflects a defensive stance by the market, favoring networks that enable the efficient movement of capital. Meanwhile, Ethereum’s decline suggests some traders are rotating out of high-fee Layer 1 protocols, opting instead for practical utility and transaction efficiency, especially during trade war-driven volatility
Crypto news updates:
Metaplanet raises $10 million through zero-interest bonds to expand Bitcoin holdings
Metaplanet has issued its 11th series of ordinary bonds, totaling $10 million, to EVO FUND. The bonds carry no interest and are part of the company’s ongoing strategy to increase its Bitcoin reserves. The funds from this bond issuance will be used exclusively to acquire additional Bitcoin, aligning with plans previously disclosed by Metaplanet in January 2025.
The zero-interest bonds are set to mature on October 14, 2025. Metaplanet confirmed that redemption of these bonds will be financed through proceeds from its 14th to 17th Series of Stock Acquisition Rights.
Coinbase Institutional warns of possible crypto winter as market indicators turn bearish
Coinbase Institutional has released a report citing several bearish signals pointing to a potential onset of a new crypto winter. The firm noted a significant decline in total crypto market capitalization, excluding Bitcoin, alongside a slowdown in venture capital funding in Q1 2025.
The report also emphasized that both Bitcoin and the COIN50 index have dipped below their 200-day moving averages.
DWF Labs invests $25 million in World Liberty Financial, opens New York office
DWF Labs has announced a $25 million investment in governance tokens of World Liberty Financial, a digital finance platform backed by Donald Trump. The investment aligns with the firm’s broader strategy to support emerging DeFi projects, including the USD1 stablecoin initiative, which is part of the expanding digital asset ecosystem.
As part of its US expansion, DWF Labs is opening a new office in New York City. The firm stated that the move will help foster regulatory engagement, attract local talent, and strengthen partnerships within the American crypto market.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Today: Metaplanet raises $10M to buy BTC, ETH price moves below $1,600 as Tron gains signals panic
The cryptocurrency aggregate market capitalization stabilized around $2.7 trillion on Wednesday, with Bitcoin’s $84,000 support momentarily anchoring the market against external bearish discourses.
Chainlink active addresses drop as whale selling spikes, could LINK crash below $10?
Chainlink active addresses slide dramatically to 3,200 from February’s peak of 9,400. The downtrend in network activity coincides with increasing selling activity among whales with between 10 million and 100 million LINK.
Bitcoin stabilizes around $83,000 as China opens trade talks with President Trump’s administration
Bitcoin is stabilizing around $83,500 at the time of writing on Wednesday after facing multiple rejections around the 200-day EMA at $85,000 since Saturday. A breakout of this strong level would indicate a bullish trend ahead.
Binance Chain completes $914M BNB token burn, hinting at a potential rally
Binance Chain has finalized its programmed 31st quarterly BNB token burn, potentially setting the stage for the world’s fifth-largest cryptocurrency, with a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, to rally in the coming weeks.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Market uncertainty lingers, Trump’s 90-day tariff pause sparks modest recovery
Bitcoin (BTC) price extends recovery to around $82,500 on Friday after dumping to a new year-to-date low of $74,508 to start the week. Market uncertainty remains high, leading to a massive shakeout, with total liquidations hitting $2.18 billion across crypto markets.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.