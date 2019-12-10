Here's what you need to know on Tuesday

Markets:

- The BTC/USD pair is currently trading at $7,343 (+0.07%), moving inside a narrow bearish range between $6,850 as support and $7,500 as resistance.

- The ETH/USD pair is currently trading at $147.25 (-0.23%). The Ethereum loses $2 a day and confirms the strength of the resistance at $150.

- XRP/USD is currently trading at $0.223 (-0.75%). The XRP retains the neutral bullish scenario by staying above the $0.22 level.

- Among the 100 most important cryptocurrencies, the best of the day are ZEN $6.32 (+16.13%), LINK $2.21 (+8.62%) and STEEM $0.1282 (+4.64%). The day's losers are MATIC $0.0202 (-50.80%), RVN $0.0255 (-21.41%) and ENJ $0.0732 (-19.16%).

Chart of the day:

MATIC/USDT

Market:

- MATIC is the main crypto asset of the day. After the recent increases that had pushed it up by 3.5X in a few days, today it plummets by 50%. Last Sunday's closing price was $0.042, while currently trading at $.020 with a minimum in the session of $0.011.

- According to data released by CoinNess, the number of whale transfers (greater than 100 BTC each) yesterday was 726, an increase from the previous day of 303.33%.

- The number of active addresses in the Ethereum network grows 53.49% in one day and reaches 322,500 active addresses.

- The Chinese Center for Information and Industry Development has released the latest revision of its crypto index. This index evaluates the technology, applications and creativity of Blockchain projects. The first position is occupied by EOS, followed by Ethereum and in third place, TRON. Bitcoin occupies the ninth position in this ranking.



Industry:

- OKEx announces the launch of Options on cryptocurrencies from the 27th of this month. With this launch, OKEx is the exchange with the most extensive offer of financial instruments in the market.

- CoinBene launches SWAP contracts on EOS, LTC, and XRP. With this launch, CoinBene joins the competition between platforms to offer derivative products.

Regulation:

- The Swiss financial startup Amun obtains the approval of the Swedish regulatory authority, SFSA, to be able to market its crypto-based exchange-rated products throughout Europe. Amun is already present on the Swiss market through SIX and now on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange.

- The US Department of Justice (DOJ) is holding Virgil Griffith, accused of helping the North Korean regime evade the sanctions imposed by the North American country, under arrest.

Quote of the day:

The Wolf of All the Streets @scottmelker