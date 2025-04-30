Crypto Today: BTC price stalls at $95.5K as XRP, DOGE and AVAX slide on ETF verdict delay

- The cryptocurrency market capitalization dips 2.6% on Wednesday, but consolidates above the $3.06 trillion level.
- Bitcoin price approached the $95,500 level for the sixth consecutive day before pulling back to $94,200.
- On Tuesday, the US SEC opted to delay its decision on altcoin ETFs until June 2025.
- XRP, DOGE and AVAX prices all declined more than 3% in reaction to the altcoin ETF delay.
The cryptocurrency sector capitalization declines 2.6% on Wednesday, as the United States (US) Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) decision to delay XRP ETF reviews until June has triggered cascading sell-offs across top altcoin markets.
Bitcoin market updates:
On Wednesday, Bitcoin price staged a fake-out near the $95,500 resistance for the sixth consecutive day.
Bitcoin price action, April 29, 2025 | Source: Coingecko
However, rising trading volumes suggest BTC continues to find new buyers as investors rotate out of top altcoins in reaction to the SEC’s ETF verdict postponement.
Chart of the day: Bitcoin ETFs mark eight-day buying spree with another $178 million inflow
Demand for Bitcoin among US corporate investors remains on the rise. On Tuesday, Bitcoin ETFs posted another $178 million in inflows.
According to Farside data, BlackRock ETFs did the heavy lifting, with its $216 million deposits crowding out sizable redemptions from Ark Invest, Fidelity and Bitwise funds, which saw $6.2 million, $13.3 million and $24.4 million outflows, respectively.
Bitcoin ETF flows | Source: Farside
The US trade war with China remains largely unresolved, and many US firms now project to miss earnings targets.
Intuitively, Bitcoin ETFs’ unusual BTC demand in the past week suggests corporate investors are diversifying to mitigate anticipated sell-offs in US stocks.
Altcoin market updates: XRP, DOGE and Avalanche post mirror losses after SEC delays ETF verdict
Top altcoins with ETF filings in progress took a synchronized hit after the US SEC delayed decisions on spot ETF applications tied to multiple altcoins.
While, Bloomberg Chief ETF analyst Eric Balchunas confirmed that the spot XRP ETF delay is procedural, market insights show a jittery response among short-term traders.
According to Coingecko data, XRP, Dogecoin (DOGE), and Avalanche (AVAX) each posted comparable losses over the last 24 hours.
XRP, which had rallied to $2.30 earlier, retraced to 4.4% to hit $2.18 at press time, still revealing volatility tied to the ETF verdict delay.
Top 10 cryptocurrencies’ performance, April 30 | Source: Coingecko
DOGE mirrored XRP’s trajectory, trading at $0.1714 after a 3.5% 24-hour loss, though it retained a 7.0% weekly gain, signaling that the downside trigger is nascent.
Meanwhile, Avalanche (AVAX) posted a 3.9% dip as it struggles to hold above the $18 price level at press time
In summary, ETF delays have shifted short-term capital flows toward Bitcoin and Ethereum, each keeping losses less than 3% in the last 24 hours.
While ETF inflows have propelled BTC price above $95,000 for the sixth day running, ETH also hit a monthly time frame peak of $1837, propelled by a leadership shuffle.
Crypto news updates:
SEC closes investigation into PayPal PYUSD without enforcement action
The US Securities and Exchange Commission has closed its investigation into PayPal’s PYUSD stablecoin without pursuing enforcement action. PayPal disclosed the outcome in its latest Form 10-Q filing, noting the probe, which began with a subpoena in November 2023, had officially concluded.
The investigation closure comes after a series of strategic moves by PayPal to boost PYUSD adoption.
These included a partnership with Coinbase that eliminated trading fees for PYUSD transactions and the stablecoin’s recent integration into the Solana blockchain to enhance speed and scalability.
Mark Carney's election as Canada PM sparks crypto regulations skepticism
Mark Carney has secured re-election as Canada’s prime minister following a snap election, defeating opposition leader Pierre Poilievre, a vocal cryptocurrency supporter.
Poilievre’s loss marks a setback for the pro-crypto movement in Canada, which had rallied behind his deregulatory stance and support for Bitcoin adoption.
Notably, Carney has previously voiced skepticism toward cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies.
His administration is expected to maintain a cautious regulatory posture, focusing on oversight and risk mitigation rather than rapid integration of crypto into the financial system.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin consolidates ahead of MicroStrategy Q1 earnings, strategic Bitcoin reserve deadline
Bitcoin price is extending its consolidation streak, trading around $95,000 on Wednesday, as traders await a decisive breakout. MicroStrategy’s Q1 earnings release and the approaching deadline for the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve have the potential to move BTC price.
Chainlink price offers mixed signals as supply outside of exchanges soars but network activity declines
Chainlink's supply outside exchanges has surged to 803.38 million from 778.87 million in under two months. LINK network activity declines, with new and active addresses falling from a recent peak.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP price uptrend toward $3 looks steady
Ripple (XRP) price hovers at $2.24 at the time of writing on Wednesday as bulls try to prevent the pullback from its April peak of $2.36 from extending further. If XRP holds above the immediate support at $2.21, a reversal could soon ensue.
THORChain announces integration of XRP stagenet ahead of the mainnet network launch
THORChain announced on Tuesday that its stagenet development of its Ripple (XRP) integration is nearing the final step, with mainnet activation imminent. This integration enhances THORChain’s economic model by increasing swap activity and protocol fees.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC consolidates after posting over 10% weekly surge
Bitcoin price is consolidating around $94,000 at the time of writing on Friday, holding onto the recent 10% increase seen earlier this week. This week’s rally was supported by strong institutional demand, as US spot ETFs recorded a total inflow of $2.68 billion until Thursday.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.