Crypto Today: Bitcoin remains vulnerable underneath $7500 barrier

Here's what you need to know on Monday
Markets:
- BTC/USD is currently trading at $7,224 (-2.15%) in the afternoon in U.S. hours, price action is consolidating underneath the $7500 barrier.
- ETH/USD is currently trading at $131.39 (-2.30%), upside remains capped by $140 resistance.
- XRP/USD is currently trading at $0.1920 (-2.25%), price action is vulnerable underneath $0.2000.
- Among the 100 most important cryptocurrencies, the best of the day are WAVES $1.07 (+8.00%), ETP $0.400975 (+5.35%) and DGD $18.02 (+4.50%) and The day's losers are DX $000.852 (-10.90%), BCD $0.594415 (-9.00%) and CENNZ $0.93890 (-7.00%).
Chart of the day:
BTC/USD daily chart
Market:
- Justin Sun, the founder of Tron (TRX) cryptocurrency and the CEO of the BitTorrent platform has announced a new acquisition for the platform. Sun detailed that he has a special announcement on January 1, 2020, for the BitTorrent family.
- Blockchain-based payments company Ripple Inc. are reportedly exploring more partnerships with Brazilian banks in 2020. Luiz Antonio Sacco, managing director of South America at Ripple said: “With successive advances in Brazilian banking regulation to facilitate financial transactions, including international, opportunities here will grow greatly in the coming years.”
Regulation:
- Dubbed Penghua Shenzhen Stocks Blockchain ETF, the application was filed by Shenzhen-based asset management firm Penghua Fund and was accepted by the CSRC according to the regulator's disclosure.
- The Secretary for Preventing Money and Property Laundering (SEPRELAD), announced a nationwide survey for all of the virtual asset service providers (VASPs) in Paraguay. If a business or entity dealt in cryptotrade, the government requested they open their books.
Industry:
- The government of Thailand will collaborate with ShareRing, an Australian blockchain company, to upgrade its E-Visa On Arrival process. With this new project, tourists from nations such as India and China will now be able to complete the process using the ShareRing app.
- In an analysis post on the IMFBlog earlier in December, the IMF discussed its potential role within the emerging CBDC discussion as well as the pros and cons of sovereign digital currencies.
- China is reportedly leaning on Bitcoin miners to cut down electricity consumption. This news comes amid the dry season in Southwest China which usually lasts until April.
Quote of the day:
* Bitcoin dominance will be 75%+ at end of year
* Taproot will be activated without much controversy
* Bitcoin price will have a bottom to top difference of at least 100%
* Halving will be the big narrative
Jimmy Song
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin liquidations neared $20 Billion on BitMEX; BTC/USD unaffected by the news
Bitcoin has been gaining ground during the weekend. The first digital coin tested area above $7,500 and retreated to $7,280 by the time of writing.
The TRON Foundation to release 33 billion TRX on January 1
TRON Foundation plans to unlock 33 billion TRX tokens on January 1, 2020, according to the announcement made on Twitter.
Crypto Today: Altcoins attempt a recovery ahead of the New Year
The BTC/USD is currently trading at $7,359 (unchanged on a day-to-day basis). The coin has been locked in a tight range during early Asian hours on Monday.
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD switched to the recovery mode
Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.8 billion, has gained 1.3% in recent 24 hours. At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $43.53 amid low trading volumes
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive
The cryptocurrency market has entered a dead period of Christmas and New Year holidays.