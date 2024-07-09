- Bitcoin sustained above $57,500 despite German government transfer of over $360 million in BTC.
- Ethereum trades above the key psychological level of $3,000 amidst Ethereum and Solana ETF optimism.
- XRP holds above $0.43, adding nearly 0.50% to its value as traders await final ruling in SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple updates
- Bitcoin holds steady above the $57,000 level despite consistent pressure from German government’s BTC transfers. Data from crypto tracker Arkham shows that the government moved more than $360 million in BTC early on Tuesday, adding to the selling pressure on the king coin. Bitcoin price struggles around $58,500 as German Government transfers weigh
- Ethereum sustains above the psychologically important $3,000 level on Tuesday amidst anticipation of the approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of Spot ETH Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). Issuers file amended Ethereum ETF S-1s as ETH shows recovery signs
- Ripple added 0.5% to its value and hovers around $0.43 on Tuesday. XRP traders await the end of the SEC’s lawsuit against the payment remittance firm and Ripple’s stablecoin RealUSD (RLUSD) launch, slated for end of 2024. Ripple on-chain activity picks up as XRP hovers around $0.43
Chart of the day
BONK/USDT daily chart
BONK is trading at $0.00002624 at the time of writing. The meme coin is likely to extend its gains by another 14% and climb to $0.00003006, the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the meme coin’s drop from the March 4 top of $0.000048 to the April 13 low of $0.000012.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI), a momentum indicator, reads 55.46, above the neutral level. This signals there is positive momentum in BONK’s uptrend.
Market updates
- Data from Soso value shows that the total net inflow of Bitcoin Spot ETFs was $295 million on July 8, the highest level in 21 days. This supports the case for Bitcoin’s recovery after the recent correction.
- Cboe BZX filed form 19b-4 for the 21Shares Core Solana ETF and VanEck Solana Trust, market participants await Solana ETF approval by the regulator.
- Shiba Inu announced Block Travel accepts SHIB as payment for flights and hotel bookings in recent tweet.
SHIB takes flight in the travel industry! Block Travel, a global travel agency, now accepts $SHIB for flights, hotels & more! ✈️ Let us know your dream Shiba travel destinations in the comments!— Shib (@Shibtoken) July 8, 2024
Read about it below https://t.co/PLkfxDo4WX
Industry updates
- A report from Forbes shows that Argentina has a higher rate of crypto adoption compared to any other country in the Western Hemisphere. Out of 130 million crypto traders across the world’s 55 largest exchanges, 2.5 million are from Argentina.
- A Layer 2 solution was launched, leveraging Arbitrum Orbit tech stack, called OEV Network mainnet. API3 launched the Layer 2 project to enable DeFi protocols to reclaim the value they lose to liquidations.
The solution to oracle extractable value is here!— API3 (@API3DAO) July 9, 2024
@OEVNetwork is officially live and integrated with the API3 Oracle Stack.
Every lending protocol, on every API3 supported chain, now has a built-in solution to recapture protocol MEV.
It pays to upgrade your oracle. pic.twitter.com/I0rSpTUb6l
- Digital trust network Nodle proposes using smartphones as nodes to create a DePIN solution for real-world use cases. This is a part of the Elastic Chain network.
.@NodleNetwork’s dePIN infrastructure will allow other ZK Chains to fight misinformation across the Elastic Chain by cryptographically verifying digital content using @clickdeepreals. https://t.co/ewKSJzIN4e— ZKsync (∎, ∆) (@zksync) July 8, 2024
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple climb higher, beat mid-week slump even as selling pressure persists
Bitcoin trades above $58,000 on Wednesday, following two consecutive days of positive inflows in Spot ETFs this week. Ethereum trades above psychological resistance at $3,000 as founder Vitalik Buterin and key influencers speak at EthCC conference on Wednesday.
Ripple lawsuit ruling awaited while analyst sets double-digit target for XRP in 2025
Ripple traders are awaiting the final ruling in the US Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit against the payment remittance firm. A pro-crypto attorney, Fred Rispoli, informed market participants that a ruling is likely by July 31 2024, through a tweet on X.
Bitcoin price faces resistance near $58,000 despite second consecutive day of inflows in US spot Bitcoin ETFs
Bitcoin spot ETFs received the second consecutive day of inflows this week on Tuesday. On June 5 and 6, 35,486 BTC outflowed from BitMEX, marking the second-largest BTC outflow in the exchange.
Dogecoin, Shiba Inu could extend gains as selling pressure declines, investors accumulate DOGE and SHIB
Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu extend their gains on Wednesday as the selling pressure on the meme coins reduced. Data from the on-chain intelligence tracker IntoTheBlock shows that less than 50% of wallet addresses holding these meme coins are currently profitable.
Bitcoin: BTC sinks under $55,000 as Mt Gox prepares payment to creditors
Bitcoin (BTC) price is having its worst week of the year, influenced by selling activity among BTC miners and heavy transfers of Bitcoins to exchanges by Mt Gox and the German Government.