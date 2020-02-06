Here's what you need to know on Thursday
Markets
BTC/USD is currently trading at $9730 (+1.50%), as the bulls make a decent push for after breaking down $9500 barrier.
ETH/USD is currently trading at $212 (+5.05%), the buyers made a convincing move above $200.
XRP/USD is currently trading at $0.2815 (+2.25%), a surge in upside pressure with the bulls hunting for $0.3000.
Among the 100 most important cryptocurrencies, the best of the day are KICK $0.0001561 (+12.55%), RVN $0.034972 (+11.49%) 0.779507 (+9.75%) The day's losers are CENNZ $0.071344 (-12.42%), BCN $0.000297 (-7.50%), SEELE $0.076865 (-6.92%).
Chart of the day: BTC/USD daily chart
Market
Ethereum 2.0 developers are sure that the Phase 0 of the network’s upgrade will be launched this year.
Ethereum's major network upgrade, Ethereum 2.0 (a.k.a. Serenity), should be rolled out in phases, the first of which is Phase 0. The upgrade will bring, among other things, sharding, proof-of-stake (PoS), and a new virtual machine.
Regulation
The United Kingdom’s major financial regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), is looking to hire a specialist with a cryptocurrency background. Specifically, the FCA is seeking an intelligence associate with crypto expertise to address digital assets under the European Union’s 5th Anti-Money Laundering Directive, the regulator said in a LinkedIn job posting on Feb. 6.
Industry
According to a Bloomberg report,U.S. Federal Reserve Governor, Lael Brainard noted that the country’s central bank is studying the feasibility of a central bank digital currency (CBDC).
Bank of Korea sees no need to generate a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), an official shared the regulator’s position. Despite the overwhelming presence of cryptocurrency projects in South Korea, the country’s central bank is skeptical of the drive for CBDCs.
Reports suggest that Japan could soon release its proposal to create a central bank digital currency (CBDC) or national cryptocurrency. The main goal would be for the country to be able to effectively compete against Facebook’s Libra and a possible Chinese digital yuan.
Quote of the day
The US Federal Reserve is studying the potential creation of a central bank digital currency.
Just a matter of time before every currency is digitized.
There will still only be one that is decentralized & not backed by sovereign nation though.
Long Bitcoin, Short the Bankers!
Anthony Pompliano
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
