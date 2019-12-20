Crypto Today: A bit of calm before the storm

Here's what you need to know on Friday
Markets:
The BTC/USD is currently trading at $7,100 (-0.6%). The coin has entered range-bound trading after wild gyrations in the first half of the week. During early Asian hours, the first digital coin is oscillation in a narrow 100-dollar range.
The ETH/USD pair is currently trading at $126.56 (-1.38%). The Ethereum has resumed the decline during early Asian hours after an unsuccessful attempt to break above $130.00.
XRP/USD settled below $0.1900 to trade at $0.1854 by press time. The coin is down 1.4% since the beginning of the day amid increasing bearish pressure.
Among the 100 most important cryptocurrencies, the best of the day are LUNA (LUNA) $0.2501 (+19.3%), FTX Token (FTT) $2.18 (+14.4%) and Crypterium (CRPT) $0.3807 (+13.2%). The day's losers are Lisk (LSK) $0.5175 (-5.8%), Electroneum (ETN) $0.0034 (-5.8%), Seele (SEELE) $0.1407 (-5.4%).
Chart of the day:
ETH/USD, 4-hour chart
Hong Kong police provided Bitcoin supporters with just another reason to buy and hold digital coins. The authorities froze $9 million raised by a group that supported arrested and injured protesters.
Peter Schiff, the head of Euro Pacific Capital, believes that Bitcoin will hit $4,000 until the end of the year. He is sure that the first digital currency will repeat the fate of XRP and ETH - both altcoins dropped below the levels registered at the beginning of 2019.
Industry:
Binance, of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, reportedly started to block withdrawals for customers who use privacy-focused cryptocurrency wallet Wasabi. The exchange explained the ban by "risk management" considerations as the wallet had a built-in coin mixing tool. Now the customer is requested to disclose personal information, including his current occupation and annual income, and explain the nature of his transactions.
According to Dune Analytics, the trading volume on Ethereum-based decentralized exchanges (DEX) surpassed $2.3 billion in 2019. Moreover, in the recent seven days, the trading volume on DEX jumped by 63% and hit $49 million, which may be partially related to the fact that centralized trading platforms like Binance gravitate to strict KYC procedures.
Libra Association is determined to launch Libra coin in 2020, even though the team has no clear strategy on how to roll out the project. Patrick Ellis, one of five board members for the Geneva-based Libra Association, admitted that the project's roadmap and the scope of the roll-out would depend on talks with regulators.
Regulation:
Germany will have a new set of rules related to the custody services of cryptocurrencies as of January 1, 2020. The new rules will bring radical changes to the way the industry operates in the country. Namely, all cryptocurrency exchanges will have to obtain a license from the German financial regulator BaFin. The legislators have taken the EU Anti-Money Laundering Directive as an opportunity to introduce strict regulation for the companies that provide cryptocurrency custody services.
In France, the financial regulator (Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) has granted the first-ever approval for the Initial Coins Offering (ICO). The permission was given to a company that developed a platform for raising cryptocurrency financing for projects. As it was reported earlier, AMF was in talks with several candidates for ICO, which means new approvals may be on the way.
Quote of the day:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Today: A bit of calm before the storm
The BTC/USD is currently trading at $7,100 (-0.6%). The coin has entered range-bound trading after wild gyrations in the first half of the week. During early Asian hours, the first digital coin is oscillation in a narrow 100-dollar range.
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD bulls can’t wait for this wedge pattern breakout
Litecoin pushed against key support zones to the extent of testing $35.00. The break below the $40 support increased the volatility on the market. However, the immediate reversal was unable to reclaim the support and forced LTC to stay under $40.
IOT/USD currently negotiating with the $0.165 resistance line
This Thursday, IOT/USD went up from $0.16 to $0.164 and has gone back down to the $0.16-level this Friday. The price is trending within a triangular pattern and hovering below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves.
EOS Price Analysis: $2.45 support line is currently holding EOS/USD up
EOS/USD is on course of charting two straight bearish days. This Thursday, the price of the asset fell from $2.48 to $2.465 and has fallen further to $2.45 in the early hours of Friday. Currently, the price is sitting on the $2.45 support line and is negotiating with ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: It's all about whales again
On the cryptocurrency market, regulators, governments and central bankers and other big names like that are inferior to whales when it comes to generating trends and price movements.