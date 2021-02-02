Crypto Roundup: Gamestop saga puts crypto in spotlight

Bitcoin appeared to hitch a ride on Elon Musk's rocket on Friday. The cryptoasset soared by 20% to hit $38K as the world's richest man added #bitcoin to his Twitter Bio, and a record number of options contracts expired. However, despite the spike, soon enough the world’s largest crypto was drifting back to earth.
This Week’s Highlights
- Ray Dalio comes round to Bitcoin
- Gamestop saga puts crypto in spotlight
The week ahead
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum at the helm of crypto bull run, as $2000 beckons
Ethereum roared to new all-time highs after stepping above $1,500. The breakout past this crucial level was a significant test for ETH and is likely to precede the rally towards $2,000.
Tezos taps into non-fungible tokens market sending XTZ price close breakout
Tezos price has been contained within a consolidation pattern that began to take shape since May 2020. Despite the lackluster price action, the token's utility is about to expand, which may help revive the bullish sentiment behind it.
Uniswap price nearing a market top, suggests extremely accurate technical indicator
Since the beginning of 2021, Uniswap price has established a new high practically every day. The decentralized exchange had a massive 350% rally hitting $20.75 on February 1 and aiming for more.
LTC market value primed to double within the next few weeks
Litecoin recently rose above 2020’s high, drawing much closer to $200. However, a barrier at $190 put a halt to the massive upswing. After confirming support at $110, LTC has embarked on recovery, eyeing the all-time high at $420.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Elon Musk endorses Bitcoin while the ECB says investors may “lose all their money”
In the past 24 hours, a lot has happened in the cryptocurrency market. First, the WallStreetBets Reddit group announced an upcoming pump on DogeCoin which rallied by more than 1,000%. Shortly after, Elon Musk changed his Twitter bio to #Bitcoin and followed up with the next tweet.