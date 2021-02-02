eToro Team eToro Team
Crypto Roundup: Gamestop saga puts crypto in spotlight

Bitcoin appeared to hitch a ride on Elon Musk's rocket on Friday. The cryptoasset soared by 20% to hit $38K as the world's richest man added #bitcoin to his Twitter Bio, and a record number of options contracts expired. However, despite the spike, soon enough the world’s largest crypto was drifting back to earth.

 

This wild swing concluded an otherwise relatively quiet week in the cryptoasset market. Bitcoin largely drifted sideways as a report revealed that Ivy League universities have been accumulating the cryptoasset, while Stellar, EOS, and other altcoins made double-digit gains.
 
 

This Week’s Highlights

  • Ray Dalio comes round to Bitcoin
  • Gamestop saga puts crypto in spotlight

Ray Dalio comes round to Bitcoin

Ray Dalio comes round to BitcoinIn yet another example of crypto-skeptics changing their tune, billionaire Wall Street legend Ray Dalio has come round to Bitcoin."I believe Bitcoin is one hell of an invention" said the former doubter in a post on LinkedIn, before concluding that the cryptoasset "looks like a long-duration option on a highly unknown future."Dalio's comments come in the same week as two other high-profile figures made their feelings known. VISA CEO Alfred Kelly said the company is "uniquely positioned to help make cryptoassets more safe, useful and applicable for payments", and Billionaire Mark Cuban wrote on his personal blog that blockchain-based assets have “now legitimately become stores of value.”
 

Gamestop saga puts crypto in the spotlight

Mayhem hit the US stock market this week as the WallStreetBets subreddit group co-ordinated a 700% rally in GameStop’s price, forcing hedge fund Melvin Capital to close their short position with billions in losses. In response, many trading apps suspended functionality — spurring the turmoil further as traders sought alternative ways to buy and sell.Industry commentators took this as a positive omen for decentralized assets. SkyBridge Capital's Anthony Scaramucci told Bloomberg that the saga "is more proof of concept that Bitcoin is going to work", and Anthony Pompliano said to CNBC that the events will serve to "accelerate the digital decentralized financial system.
 

The week ahead

Looking ahead, Wall Street-inspired upheaval for the crypto market could be on the cards. Crypto subreddits saw 500% growth in the past week, and some suggest the new traders could be looking to hunt the stop losses of hedge funds shorting Bitcoin. On Wednesday, another potential catalyst could move the market, as thousands of corporate directors come together for Michael Saylor's Bitcoin Corporate Strategy virtual summit. This is designed to help other firms follow MicroStrategy and add Bitcoin to their balance sheet.

Ethereum at the helm of crypto bull run, as $2000 beckons

Ethereum roared to new all-time highs after stepping above $1,500. The breakout past this crucial level was a significant test for ETH and is likely to precede the rally towards $2,000.

Tezos taps into non-fungible tokens market sending XTZ price close breakout

Tezos price has been contained within a consolidation pattern that began to take shape since May 2020. Despite the lackluster price action, the token's utility is about to expand, which may help revive the bullish sentiment behind it.

Uniswap price nearing a market top, suggests extremely accurate technical indicator

Since the beginning of 2021, Uniswap price has established a new high practically every day. The decentralized exchange had a massive 350% rally hitting $20.75 on February 1 and aiming for more.

LTC market value primed to double within the next few weeks

Litecoin recently rose above 2020’s high, drawing much closer to $200. However, a barrier at $190 put a halt to the massive upswing. After confirming support at $110, LTC has embarked on recovery, eyeing the all-time high at $420.

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Elon Musk endorses Bitcoin while the ECB says investors may “lose all their money”

In the past 24 hours, a lot has happened in the cryptocurrency market. First, the WallStreetBets Reddit group announced an upcoming pump on DogeCoin which rallied by more than 1,000%. Shortly after, Elon Musk changed his Twitter bio to #Bitcoin and followed up with the next tweet.

