- Bitcoin corrects nearly 6% on Tuesday, down to $86,400.
- Meme coins on Solana and blue-chip tokens like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe and TRUMP start recovering.
- Analysts at Nansen identify a risk-off sentiment among crypto traders and commented on catalysts driving Bitcoin's price lower.
Bitcoin (BTC) traders faced over $746 million in liquidations in the past 24 hours, according to Coinglass data. Meme coins led the market crash last week, with developments surrounding LIBRA and MELANIA and the $1.4 billion Bybit hack, where stolen funds were laundered through Solana meme coins.
Analysts at Nansen published their research in a recent report and shared exclusive comments with FXStreet, highlighting the weakness in the crypto market and analyzing recent United States (US) macroeconomic developments.
Bitcoin stabilizes at support, meme coins begin recovery
Crypto price data from CoinGecko shows that Bitcoin stabilized above the $86,000 level on Tuesday after it slipped under the $90,000 level. BTC wiped out nearly 6% of value on the day, and derivatives traders faced $746 million in liquidations in a 24-hour timeframe.
Bitcoin derivatives data analysis | Source: Coinglass
CoinGecko data shows that blue-chip meme coins started their recovering in the North American trading session on Tuesday. After a nearly double-digit seven-day decline, Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Official Trump (TRUMP) prices are looking up.
Meme coin price changes | Source: CoinGecko
Solana-based meme coins recovered alongside blue-chip memes, prices gained between 1 and 2%. These tokens suffered near double-digit corrections in the last 24 hour.
Solana-based meme coins | Source: CoinGecko
Expert commentary on crypto market sentiment
Aurelie Barthere, Principal Research Analyst at Nansen, commented on the factors influencing Bitcoin price and the state of the crypto market.
"Lately, there has been weakness in crypto prices, ex-BTC, and in equity prices. BTC is now breaking lower following other token prices. Regarding catalysts, the double-whammy of the LIBRA scam, followed by the Bybit hack, are obvious crypto-specific candidates that have likely been weighing on risk appetite,” Barthere told FXStreet.
There is also some concern about the slowdown in US growth since last week's US Services PMI release, the lowest in 22 months and consistent with GDP growth tracking at 0.6% only. Our Nansen Risk Barometer also just turned Risk-off from Neutral today.
The next catalysts for risk assets are Nvidia's earnings reporting on February 26 and core PCE inflation on February 28."
Nansen’s research report titled, “BTC price finally breaks, now what?,” published on Tuesday, identifies how the sentiment among traders turned “risk-off” after having been “neutral” since mid-November 2024.
The report outlines how a large percentage of altcoins have consistently underperformed relative to Bitcoin, down 14% to 87% in the broad market correction.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC is 20% down from its ATH, trading below $89,000
Bitcoin price hovers around $88,800 on Wednesday after reaching a low of $86,050 the previous day. US Bitcoin spot Exchange Traded Funds supported BTC's price correction, recording the highest single-day outflow of $937.90 on Tuesday.
Maker shows resilience amid crypto market decline
Maker price is extending its gains, trading around $1,680 on Wednesday after rallying almost 12% despite the overall crypto market correction so far this week. On-chain metrics paint a bullish picture as MKR’s daily active addresses, revenue collection and trading volume rise.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC, ETH and XRP crash after major consolidation
Bitcoin price hovers around $88,500 on Wednesday after breaking out of its prolonged consolidation phase and reaching a low of $86,050 earlier this week. Ethereum and Ripple followed BTC’s footsteps and declined by nearly 11% and 12%, respectively.
Strategy stock dips as Bitcoin price crashes below $90K, sparking concerns of forced liquidation
Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) witnessed an 11% stock decline on Tuesday, stirred by Bitcoin's market's plunge below $90,000 and fueling speculations of a forced liquidation for the company.
Bitcoin: BTC demand and liquidity conditions remain weak
Bitcoin price has been consolidating between $94,000 and $100,000 since early February, hovering around $98,000 at the time of writing on Friday. Despite this consolidation, US Bitcoin spot ETFs data recorded a total net outflow of $489.60 million until Thursday, hinting signs of weakness among institutional investors.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.