All major coins are rangebound during European hours on Tuesday.

The cryptocurrency market managed to recover from Monday's slump; Bitcoin and all major altcoins are in a green zone; however, the further upside seems to be contained for now. The total market capitalization has reached $151 billion. The average daily trading volumes settled at $138 billion. Bitcoin's market share is 63.7%

Top-3 coins price overview:

Bitcoin stays in the middle of $5,150-$5400 range, 5% higher since the beginning of the day and 12% higher since this time on Monday. From the short-term perspective, the world's biggest digital coin has a downside bias, though the volatility is shrinking.

Ethereum staged a recovery from the intraday low of $109.80 and hit $121.33 before retreating towards $116.50. The second-largest virtual coin has gained over 8% in 24 hours, moving in sync with the market.

Ripple's XRP is hovering around $0.1500 on Tuesday. The third-largest coin has recovered from the intraday low $0.1404, though the upside momentum has faded away by now.

The biggest market-movers:

Chainlink (LINK) and Monero (XRM) are the best-performing coins out of top-20. They gained 18% and 17% in recent 24 hours respectively.



