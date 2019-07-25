Crypto market overview: Bitcoin re-enters $10,000, as bulls take charge in the early hours of Thursday

- BTC/USD has had four bearish days in a row, where its price fell from $10,767 to $9,769.25.
- EOS/USD was the biggest winner of Wednesday, as its price went up by 12.07%.
The bulls have taken charge of the market in the early hours of Thursday. Bitcoin has managed to cross $10,000 and the other coins have had a bullish start as well. This follows a pretty fascinating Wednesday where Bitcoin had a bearish day, while the others managed to make a profit. Let’s take a closer look at how the top three did and then reveal the biggest winners and losers of the day, among the top 20 coins.
Top three coins
- Bitcoin: BTC/USD shot up from $9,769 to $10,122 in the early hours of Thursday. Before this, BTC/USD had four straight bearish days where its price fell from $10,767 to $9,769.25
- Ethereum: ETH/USD went up from $216.50 to $222.50 in the early hours of Thursday. ETH/USD is on the process of having two bullish days in a row after three straight bearish days.
- Ripple: XRP/USD went up from $0.317 to $0.322 this Thursday. Ripple is also attempting to have two straight bullish days after three bearish ones.
Biggest winners and losers (top 20 coins)
- Eos (EOS) was the biggest winner of Wednesday, as its price went up by 12.07% and is priced at $4.60.
- Cardano (ADA) went up by 7.10% and is priced at $0.059.
- IOTA (IOT) went up by 6.14% and is priced at $0.309.
