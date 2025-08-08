- Pendle posts over 25% gains in the last 24 hours, leading the crypto market recovery.
- Mantle reclaims the $1.00 level and is aiming for further gains amid a golden cross.
- Aerodrome Finance token bounces off within a rising channel, with bulls targeting $1.00.
The cryptocurrency market is back in the green with the US President Trump signing the Crypto 401k executive order. Pendle (PENDLE), Mantle (MNT), and Aerodrome Finance (AERO) are leading the gains over the last 24 hours. The technical outlook indicates a potential momentum shift in the PENDLE, MNT, and AERO altcoins, suggesting further growth as buying pressure builds.
Bullish run in PENDLE nears the annual high
Pendle edges higher by over 2% at press time on Friday, extending the 25% surge from Thursday. The recovery run hits the highest price since January 7, targeting the year-to-date high of $5.59.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line crosses above its signal line, flashing a buy signal as bullish momentum resurfaces. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 66 on the daily chart, rising towards the overbought zone, which indicates heightened buying pressure.
PENDLE/USDT daily price chart.
On the flipside, a reversal below the $4.84 level would invalidate the bullish rally, risking a potential retest of the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $4.10.
MNT wedge breakout rally seems unstoppable, targets $1.41
Mantle’s wedge breakout rally gains traction, nearing the 78.6% Fibonacci level at $1.16, which is drawn from the $1.41 peak on January 6 to $0.55 low on July 1. At the time of writing, MNT appreciates over 4% on the day after the 20% jump on Thursday.
MNT could extend the recovery run with a decisive close above the $1.16 level, potentially targeting the $1.41 peak.
The MACD and its signal line flashed a buy signal on Tuesday with a fresh wave of green histogram bars. Furthermore, the RSI stands at 76, indicating a move higher into the overbought zone, which suggests increasing buying pressure.
The 50-day EMA inches closer to the 200-day EMA for a Golden Cross after surpassing the 100-day EMA, indicating a rapid surge in the short-term bullish trend.
MNT/USDT daily price chart.
On the contrary, a reversal from the $1.16 level could retest the 61.8% Fibonacci level at $0.99.
AERO flashes bullish potential within a rising channel, targeting $1
Aerodrome Finance’s AERO token maintains its ground at press time on Friday, following the 15% jump on Thursday. AERO’s recovery marks a new positive cycle within a rising channel pattern marked on the daily chart (shared below).
The recent bounce back has surpassed the 50% retracement level at $0.81, which is drawn from $2.33 on December 12 to $0.28 on April 7, and is now targeting the 61.8% Fibonacci level at $1.04.
The RSI reads 56 on the same chart, crossing above the neutral level as buying pressure increases. Moreover, the MACD line is on the verge of surpassing its signal line, indicating a potential buying opportunity as bullish momentum revives.
AERO/USDT daily price chart.
Looking down, a reversal below the $0.81 level would retest the 100-day EMA at $0.75.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethena bullish case returns as open interest climbs back to $1 billion
Ethena is extending intraday gains on Thursday, trading at around $0.63 at the time of writing, up more than 5% on the day. The token upholds a short-term bullish structure amid a renewed increase in Open Interest that could boost ENA toward the key resistance at $0.70.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin sails through $115,000, Ethereum $3,700, XRP $3 as Trump tariffs take effect
Cryptocurrency prices are showing signs of a potential recovery on Thursday, with Bitcoin stepping above the $115,000 level from an intraday low of $114,259. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are also edging higher, albeit to a lesser degree.
Pi Network eyes bullish recovery as a bearish momentum fades
Pi Network's outlook remains bearish as overhead selling pressure neutralizes attempts of a reversal. Pi Network recognises Onramp. money, Transfi, and Banxa as official partners on Thursday.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC consolidates as Trump tariffs go into effect
Bitcoin price has been consolidating below the $116,000 resistance level so far this week, indicating indecisiveness among traders. Trump’s sweeping tariffs take effect, while new trade-related announcements could potentially inject fresh volatility.
Bitcoin: BTC 16-day consolidation ends — fakeout or real breakdown?
Bitcoin price closes below its lower consolidation limit at $116,000, ending a 16-day consolidation phase this week. BTC declined 3.4% so far this week, and the breakdown comes amid a steady macroeconomic backdrop, with the US Fed holding interest rates unchanged, signaling risk-off sentiment.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.