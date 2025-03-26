Crypto influencer Ben ‘BitBoy’ Armstrong was arrested in Florida, sparking intense media speculation.

While charges remain undisclosed, Bitboy’s recent media posts suggest the detention was linked to threats emailed to a US judge.

Armstrong has a history of legal troubles, including the false promotion of a memecoin.

Ben “BitBoy” Armstrong, a well-known crypto influencer, was arrested in Florida on March 25 amid ongoing legal disputes linked to threats sent to a US Judge.

Authorities arrest crypto influencer Bitboy in Florida

Ben Armstrong, widely known in the crypto community as ‘BitBoy,’ was arrested in Florida on Tuesday following a series of legal disputes.

His detention, confirmed by the Volusia County Division of Corrections, occurred at approximately 7:18 p.m. local time.

Ben “Bitboy” Armstrong arrested in Florida, March 25 | Source: X.com

The arrest follows Armstrong’s own public admission on March 20 that a warrant had been issued for his arrest, fueling speculation across social media platforms where he has been vocal about his legal troubles.

Arrest linked to threats sent to US Judge Kimberly Childs’s email

Armstrong’s arrest is reportedly linked to an ongoing case in Georgia, where he has been entangled in legal proceedings.

On March 21, he responded to inquiries on X, explaining that his charges stemmed from emails sent to Cobb County Superior Court Judge Kimberly Childs.

Ben Armstrong responding ongoing litigation on March 21 2025 | Source: X.com

Armstrong, who has chosen to represent himself in court, claimed that the emails led to the judge deactivating her social media accounts.

However, Florida authorities have not disclosed specific charges against him or provided details on his legal representation.

Bitboy’s history of legal controversy

This is not the first time Armstrong has faced legal challenges.

In September 2023, he was arrested while live-streaming outside a former business partner’s residence, claiming the individual had stolen his Lamborghini.

In addition to personal legal battles, Armstrong also faced scrutiny from regulators. In July 2023, the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) issued a subpoena to Hit Network, a crypto-focused media outlet with which Armstrong was previously affiliated.

During his time at Hit Network, Armstrong promoted various tokens, including the memecoin BEN, some of which suffered significant losses.

Armstrong has also been involved in lawsuits related to defamation and financial disputes.

He previously filed—and later withdrew—a defamation lawsuit against content creator Atozy. In April 2023, he was called before a judge for allegedly harassing opposing counsel in a class-action lawsuit.

