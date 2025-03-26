- Crypto influencer Ben ‘BitBoy’ Armstrong was arrested in Florida, sparking intense media speculation.
- While charges remain undisclosed, Bitboy’s recent media posts suggest the detention was linked to threats emailed to a US judge.
- Armstrong has a history of legal troubles, including the false promotion of a memecoin.
Ben “BitBoy” Armstrong, a well-known crypto influencer, was arrested in Florida on March 25 amid ongoing legal disputes linked to threats sent to a US Judge.
Authorities arrest crypto influencer Bitboy in Florida
Ben Armstrong, widely known in the crypto community as ‘BitBoy,’ was arrested in Florida on Tuesday following a series of legal disputes.
His detention, confirmed by the Volusia County Division of Corrections, occurred at approximately 7:18 p.m. local time.
Ben “Bitboy” Armstrong arrested in Florida, March 25 | Source: X.com
The arrest follows Armstrong’s own public admission on March 20 that a warrant had been issued for his arrest, fueling speculation across social media platforms where he has been vocal about his legal troubles.
Arrest linked to threats sent to US Judge Kimberly Childs’s email
Armstrong’s arrest is reportedly linked to an ongoing case in Georgia, where he has been entangled in legal proceedings.
On March 21, he responded to inquiries on X, explaining that his charges stemmed from emails sent to Cobb County Superior Court Judge Kimberly Childs.
Ben Armstrong responding ongoing litigation on March 21 2025 | Source: X.com
Armstrong, who has chosen to represent himself in court, claimed that the emails led to the judge deactivating her social media accounts.
However, Florida authorities have not disclosed specific charges against him or provided details on his legal representation.
Bitboy’s history of legal controversy
This is not the first time Armstrong has faced legal challenges.
In September 2023, he was arrested while live-streaming outside a former business partner’s residence, claiming the individual had stolen his Lamborghini.
In addition to personal legal battles, Armstrong also faced scrutiny from regulators. In July 2023, the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) issued a subpoena to Hit Network, a crypto-focused media outlet with which Armstrong was previously affiliated.
During his time at Hit Network, Armstrong promoted various tokens, including the memecoin BEN, some of which suffered significant losses.
Armstrong has also been involved in lawsuits related to defamation and financial disputes.
He previously filed—and later withdrew—a defamation lawsuit against content creator Atozy. In April 2023, he was called before a judge for allegedly harassing opposing counsel in a class-action lawsuit.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin holds $87,000 as markets brace for volatility ahead of April 2 tariff announcements
Bitcoin (BTC) holds above $87,000 on Wednesday after its mild recovery so far this week. A K33 Research report explains how the markets are relatively calm and shaping up for volatility as the market absorbs the tariff announcements.
Shiba Inu rallies as trading volume rises 228% amid increase in bullish bets
Shiba Inu price extends its gains by 8% and trades at $0.000015 at the time of writing on Wednesday, rallying over 15% so far this week. On-chain data shows that SHIB’s trading volume rose 228% in the last 30 days, bolstering the platform’s bullish outlook.
BTC, ETH, and XRP could face volatility as Trump’s “Liberation Day” nears
Bitcoin (BTC) price hovers around $87,000 on Wednesday after recovering 4% in the last three days. Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) find support around their key level, suggesting a recovery on the cards.
BlackRock’s BUIDL fund launch on Solana platform while Fidelity files for spot Solana ETF
Solana price hovers around $142 on Wednesday after recovering by 7% so far this week. BlackRock’s BUIDL fund launches on the Solana platform. Fidelity files for a spot Solana ETF with Cboe.
Bitcoin: BTC stabilizes around $84,000 despite US SEC regularity clarity and Fed rate stability
Bitcoin price stabilizes around $84,000 at the time of writing on Friday after recovering nearly 2% so far this week. The recent announcement by the US SEC that Proof-of-Work mining rewards are not securities could boost BTC investors' confidence.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.