Crypto Gainers WIF, SPX, HYPE: Meme coins soar with Bitcoin’s recovery to $106K 

- Crypto markets are up on Monday, fueled by a sudden recovery in Bitcoin.
- Meme coins such as Dogwifhat and SPX6900 lead the rally with double-digit gains.
- The technical outlook of Pepe's sudden recovery shares a bullish outlook.
Crypto market bounces back as Bitcoin (BTC) reclaims the $106,000 level at press time on Tuesday, resulting in a refreshed rally in top meme coins such as Dogwifhat (WIF) and SPX6900 (SPX), and Pepe (PEPE).
Bitcoin bounces off a support range formed between nearly $103,500 and $104,900 on the 4-hour chart. The breakout rally propels BTC above the 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA), challenging the short-term resistance at $106,640.
The momentum indicators suggest a surge in momentum as the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) and its signal line approach the centre line after a bullish crossover. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 56 spikes above the halfway line, flashing a resurgence in buying pressure.
A clean push above $106,640, leading to a 4-hour closing, could test the next key resistance for Bitcoin at $110,422.
BTC/USDT 4-hour price chart. Source: Tradingview
On the flip side, the previously mentioned demand zone and the 200-period EMA at $102,911 are crucial BTC support levels.
Dogwifhat leads the market rally
WIF is up over 12% in the last 24 hours at press time on Tuesday, topping the crypto gainers chart. On the 4-hour price chart, the Solana-based meme coin breaks above the $0.927 resistance and trades at $0.990, suggesting an increased likelihood of WIF reclaiming $1.
The momentum indicators heat up, flashing signs of heightened bullish momentum. The MACD and signal lines surge after the recent crossover with a fresh wave of positive histogram bars, suggesting a rise in bullish momentum. The RSI line spiking to 60 flashes a boost in buying pressure and room for growth before reaching the overbought levels.
A 4-hour closing price above the immediate resistance for WIF at $1.033 could lead to a smooth sail to $1.216.
WIF/USDT 4-hour price chart. Source: Tradingview
Conversely, a reversal from $1.033 could test the resistance-turned-support level at $0.927.
SPX meme coin eyes $1.28
The Solana-based SPX meme coin ends Monday in the green with a 10.47% jump, marking the four-month highest daily close. SPX trades at $1.15 with over 2% gains at press time on Tuesday.
On the daily chart, the price action indicates a post-retest reversal from the broken rounding bottom pattern, with a neckline at 0.92, aligning with the 50% Fibonacci level, extrapolated from $1.55 on January 6 to $0.29 on March 11.
The RSI at 70 hovers continuously near the overbought boundary line, suggesting high bullish momentum. However, investors must remain cautious, as it warns of overbought conditions that could lead to potential reversals.
The 78.6% Fibonacci level at $1.28 is the immediate resistance for SPX6900.
SPX/USDT daily price chart. Source: Tradingview
On the flip side, the $0.92 level remains a crucial support in case of a sudden reversal.
PEPE reversal rally puts $0.00001481 on bullish radar
The frog-themed meme coin, PEPE, is back among top performers with a near 9% surge in the last 24 hours at the time of writing. PEPE trades at $0.00001283, bouncing back from the $0.00001122 bottom formed on Saturday.
The meme coin shows a price surge above the 100-period EMA at $0.00001277 alongside a spike in momentum indicators. The MACD and its signal line shoot up towards the centre line, and the RSI hits almost 60, signaling a boost in bullish momentum.
The immediate resistance for PEPE is the $0.00001481 level, reflecting moderate upside gains if the momentum holds.
PEPE/USDT 4-hour price chart. Source: Tradingview
Conversely, a close below the $0.00001196 support level will undermine recovery rally chances for PEPE.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Aave Price Forecast: AAVE surges, eyeing near-term breakout to $330
Aave gains toward $270 after testing support at $240, backed by a solid bullish structure. Aave ecosystem voted in favor of a decentralized risk mitigation mechanism called Umbrella, designed to protect Aave suppliers from bad debt.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin shows resilience as BTC exchange reserves hit lowest level in 7 years
Bitcoin recovery is limited between support at around $103,000 and resistance at approximately $106,800. The number of Bitcoins on exchanges continues to drop, reaching the lowest level since August 2018.
Uniswap Price Forecast: UNI eyes $7 breakout amid Spark integration, rising whale activity
Uniswap (UNI) edges higher by over 2% at press time on Wednesday after Spark Finance goes live on Unichain, deploying sUSDC stable yield for users. UNI bounces off a crucial support level, while increasing whale activity adds to the bullish potential.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC could head toward $100K as profit-taking activity reaches record levels
Bitcoin price faces rejection around the $106,406 key level on Wednesday, hinting at a potential correction ahead. On-chain data shows that BTC’s profit-taking activity reached record levels on Tuesday, signaling growing selling pressure.
Bitcoin: BTC dips as profit-taking surges, but institutional demand holds strong
Bitcoin (BTC) is stabilizing around $106,000 on Friday, following three consecutive days of correction that have resulted in a near 3% decline so far this week. The correction in BTC prices was further supported by the profit-taking activity of its holders, which has reached a three-month high.