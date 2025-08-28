- Cronos extends the bullish run fueled by Trump Media’s plan to create a CRO treasury company.
- Kaia edges higher by 7%, extending the 7% rise from Wednesday, underpinned by Upbit’s adoption.
- Raydium extends the uptrend for the third consecutive day, driven by a 71 million token buyback.
Cronos (CRO), Kaia (KAIA), and Raydium (RAY) are the top performers in the cryptocurrency market over the last 24 hours. Cronos extends the rally fueled by the Trump Media and Crypto.com partnership for a CRO treasury company. The adoption of Kaia Chain for USDT transactions by the South Korean exchange Upbit drives the recovery run in KAIA. Raydium, under its recent buyback policy, has reacquired 71 million RAY tokens, resulting in a 26% decline in circulating supply and boosting demand.
CRO hits a new annual high with bulls eyeing $0.50
Cronos extends the bullish trend by 35% at press time on Thursday, crossing the $0.3500 level last seen in May 2022. The uptrend targets the 1.618 Fibonacci retracement level at $0.5058, which is derived from the high of $0.2353 on November 11 to the low of $0.0682 on February 28.
A decisive close above the 1.272 Fibonacci retracement at $0.3295 would increase the chances of an extended rally to the $0.5058 level.
The momentum indicators on the daily chart suggest heightened bullish momentum as the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and its signal line scale up. Furthermore, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 90, edging higher within the overbought zone, indicating increasing buying pressure.
CRO/USDT daily price chart.
On the flip side, a potential reversal below the $0.3295 level could retest the $0.2353 peak from November 11.
KAIA gains momentum with the Upbit adoption
Kaia edges higher by over 7% at press time on Thursday, challenging an overhead resistance trendline on the daily chart (shared below). The uptrend is underpinned by Kaia Chain’s adoption by the South Korean exchange Upbit, enabling USDT transactions for its users.
Driven by the adoption, KAIA could mark a decisive close above this resistance trendline at $0.1670. Based on the Fibonacci retracement from $0.4250 on December 2 to $0.0800 on February 3, the trendline breakout run could target the 50% retracement level at $0.1844.
The momentum indicators suggest a recovery in buy-side dominance on the daily chart as the MACD crosses above its signal line, signaling a bullish shift in trend momentum. Furthermore, the RSI at 59 spikes above the midpoint line, indicating a rise in buying pressure.
KAIA/USDT daily price chart.
Looking down, if KAIA reverses from the resistance trendline, it could retest the $0.1500 psychological level.
RAY inches closer to reclaiming the $4.00 mark
Raydium trades at $3.86 at the time of writing, gaining over 7% on the day, with bulls eyeing to reclaim the $4.00 level. The Solana-based protocol enters a recovery period driven by a purchase of nearly 71 million RAY tokens under its recent buyback policy, which has decreased its circulating supply by over 26%. This sharp decrease in available supply has resulted in increased demand.
The recovery run hints at a Golden Cross between the 100- and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), which would signal the short-term trend crushing the prevailing slowdown.
RAY eyes the $4.31 level, aligning with the 61.8% Fibonacci level, which is drawn from the $8.70 high of January 23 to the $1.38 low of April 7.
The RSI at 61 bounces off the halfway line, indicating a rebound in buying pressure. Still, the MACD moves flat, intertwined with its signal line, maintaining a neutral stand.
RAY/USDT daily price chart.
If RAY slips below the 50% retracement level at $3.47, it could extend the decline to the 50-day EMA at $3.11.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Gainers Today: Cronos, Numeraire and Hyperliquid rally as bullish news fuels momentum
Cronos (CRO), Numeraire (NMR), and Hyperliquid (HYPE) emerged as the top crypto gainers on Wednesday, rallying strongly on the back of bullish news and market momentum. Cronos price surges to a new yearly high following Trump Media's plans for a CRO treasury company.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH and XRP mild recovery sparks optimism
Bitcoin (BTC) price stabilizes around $111,300 on Wednesday, following a slight recovery the previous day. Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) are also showing early signs of relief after rebounding from their key support zones, hinting at further upside in the upcoming days.
US Commerce Department to begin releasing economic data on blockchain
The US Commerce Department is set to release its economic data on a blockchain, aligning with President Donald Trump's initiative to make America the crypto capital of the world. During a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Howard Lutnick stated that the department will issue key statistics on a blockchain while addressing President Trump as the "crypto President."
Bitcoin to hit $1.3 million by 2035 with annual growth rate of 28%: Bitwise
Bitcoin (BTC) is expected to become the best-performing institutional asset over the next decade, reaching a price of $1.3 million by 2035, according to a Bitwise report on Monday.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC correction amid over $1 billion ETF outflows
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains under pressure this week, consolidating above $111,980 support after dropping more than 3%. BTC pullback continued as weakening demand and profit-taking keep weighing in, as spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) saw over $1.15 billion in outflows.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.