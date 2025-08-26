Trump Media has entered an agreement with Crypto.com to establish a CRO treasury company.

The company is set to launch with over $6 billion in initial funding.

CRO surged over 30% after validating a bullish flag pattern.

Cronos (CRO) is up 32% on Tuesday after Yorkville Acquisition, Trump Media and Technology Group (DJT), and Crypto.com revealed a business combination to launch a CRO treasury company with up to $6 billion in initial funding.

Trump Media partners with Crypto.com to launch CRO treasury

Trump Media Group, the firm behind the social media platform Truth Social, crypto exchange Crypto.com, and Yorkville Acquisition entered into a business combination agreement to launch a CRO treasury company, according to a statement on Tuesday.

The companies will jointly establish Trump Media Group CRO Strategy Inc., with an expected funding of $6.42 billion at launch. The initial investment will comprise $1 billion in CRO (approximately 6.3 billion CRO), $200 million in cash, $220 million in warrants and an additional $5 billion line of credit from an affiliate of Yorkville.

"Cumulatively, this will add up to an UNPRECEDENTED amount of DRY POWDER for any Digital Asset Treasury company, exceeding the total market cap of CRO as of the time of announcement," said Kris Marszalek, co-founder and CEO of Crypto.com, in an X post on Tuesday.

Yorkville plans to apply for its Class A ordinary shares to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker 'MCGA' ahead of the business combination. After the deal closes, Trump Media Group CRO Strategy will adopt that ticker from the company.

To ensure long-term commitment to the CRO treasury, the trio has agreed to lock up their shareholdings for a compulsory one-year period. The lock-up period will be followed by an additional three-year "restrictive release schedule," the press release stated.

"We continue to be bullish on cryptocurrency, and we are excited to be partnering with a leading global cryptocurrency platform and namesake of its industry in Crypto.com and one of the most sophisticated investor groups in Yorkville for this strategic initiative," said Devin Nunes, Chairman and CEO of Trump Media Group.

Trump Media Group also disclosed plans to integrate the CRO token into its Truth Social and Truth+ platforms via a partnership with Crypto.com. The exchange will provide wallet infrastructure for a new rewards system, enabling users to convert earned gems into CRO and other benefits.

"As the first company to widely implement CRO across social media and TV streaming platforms, Trump Media is proud to be an early adopter of this best-in-class digital network," said Nunes in a Tuesday press release .

CRO surges 30%, eyes $0.26 after validating bullish flag

CRO is up over 30% on Tuesday, reclaiming the $0.2 level for the first time since December 2025.

The move comes after validating a bullish flag pattern that hints at a potential rally to $0.264 — a target obtained by measuring the height of the flag pole and projecting it upward from its breakout point.

CRO/USDT daily chart

The Crypto.com native token faces resistance near a rising trendline that coincides with the $0.219 key level. On the downside, CRO could find support at $0.173.

The Relative Strength Index RSI and Stochastic Oscillator Stoch are in their overbought regions, indicating a dominant bullish momentum but with increasing chances of a pullback.