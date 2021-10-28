Cream Finance suffers devastating exploit with $130 million lost amid loan attack

- Cream Finance has been hit with another attack with over $130 million lost.
- The stolen funds consisted mainly of Cream LP tokens from the flash loan attack.
- Around $40 million of the stolen funds could potentially be recovered.
Decentralized finance lending protocol Cream Finance has suffered a flash loan attack marking its third successful hack from attackers in the past year. The DeFi platform confirmed that the exploit compromised mostly Cream LP tokens and other ERC-20 coins, with $130 million in crypto assets lost.
Cream Finance suffers third attack in a year
The flash loan attack event involved 68 different crypto assets, which cost around 9 ETH in gas. The attacker holds $92 million worth of various tokens on its contract, while $22 million is held by the contract creator’s address.
Blockchain security firm PeckShield first revealed the attack, highlighting the data from Etherscan, which shows $132 million was stolen from the C.R.E.A.M. v1 marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The assets were then sent to two wallets.
This attack marks Cream Finance’s biggest hack so far and is also the third-largest exploit in the history of decentralized finance.
Around $40 million of the stolen funds were in Cream Finance’s ETH 2.0 custodial staking service, which could potentially be recovered.
The Cream Finance team stated that they are investigating the exploit and would share further updates as soon as they are available.
Most of the funds that were stolen were Cream LP tokens, which users earn for providing liquidity to the lending protocol.
Yearn Finance reported an update that the team was assisting Cream Finance with the investigation of the exploit.
Earlier this year, Cream Finance was also hit by another attack, when the protocol lost $34 million in a similar exploit. The attacker returned a portion of the funds following the attack in August.
Cream Finance token plunges 34%
As a result, Cream Finance token suffered a massive drop of over 34% since the attack, recording a swing low at $97.80.
CREAM could continue to drop lower as investors lose confidence in the lending platform, and fall toward the demand zone that ranges from the May 20 low at $90.80 to the April 23 low at $82.95.
CREAM/USDT daily chart
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is indicating that Cream price is in the slightly oversold territory after a massive selling spree occurred.
Recovery could be slow for CREAM, as the DeFi token showed little directional intentions prior to the immense crash.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AVAX dips below primary support, buyers worried as Avalanche could melt down to $48
AVAX price dropped as much as 17% during the Wednesday trade session. Extreme selling pressure early in the US AM trading session pushed many cryptocurrencies into massive double-digit percentage losses.
Tezos must hold its final support level at $5.50 or XTZ faces a capitulation move lower
Tezos price is currently trading more the 34% below the new all-time high it set on October 4th. However, despite the significant percentage drop, Tezos remains up over 200% for 2021.
Axie Infinity faces free fall from sellers, AXS positioned for a deeper crash to $100
Axie Infinity price experienced a sharp drop in line with the rest of the cryptocurrency market. Buyers have stepped in to support Axie Infinity near the bottom of a high volume node, but a daily close below the Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen could trigger some significant selling.
50 million merchants accept Litecoin payments driving massive spike in on-chain activity
World's largest and most well-known brands are tapping into the growing cryptocurrency market through Bitpay's partnership with Verifone. Spike in Litecoin payments is driving altcoin's on-chain activity higher. Litecoin has offered the third-highest ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.