- Compound price has risen by almost 90% on the back of "Superstate" hype to trade at $50.
- COMP investors have bought back nearly 100,000 tokens worth $5 million in the span of 24 hours.
- Interestingly, loss-bearing transactions peaked in the past day, suggesting investors are enthusiastic but still underwater.
Compound price is leading the crypto market rally, increasing investors' hopes significantly. This is reflected in their behavior on-chain in the past few days. However, despite it seeming like COMP holders are gaining profits with every passing minute, the truth stands to be far different.
Compound price hike results in losses
Compound price stunned the market after it shot up by more than 70% this week, with the altcoin adding about 25% to this rally in the past 24 hours. The overall growth has thus pushed its recovery rally of the second half of June beyond 91%, bringing the market value of the altcoin to $50 at the time of writing.
COMP/USD 1-day chart
The reason behind this rally, in addition to the broader market cues, is the recent announcement of the formation of "Superstate". The filing of the company states that Superstate will form a short-term government bond fund with the help of Ethereum, which will be used as a secondary record-keeping tool.
Generally, events such as this create a profit-taking environment amidst the investors, but interestingly, COMP holders had their selling bout before the news hit the circles. Between June 24 and 27, about 90,000 COMP was sold off to the exchanges as investors tried to make the most during the 40% rally.
However, the altcoin began rallying the next day and increased by another 50% in three days. This led to the investors flipping from selling to accumulating now. These investors were of hope that the rally would continue and decided to buy about 100,000 COMP worth $5 million from the exchanges.
Compound supply on the exchanges
The point to be noted here is that these transactions were not conducted out of greed but with the hopes of profits. As observed on-chain, the transactions were loss-bearing, suggesting that the COMP moved around in these transactions was below the price it was acquired at.
Compound transactions in loss
Thus, this shows that COMP holders are attempting to catch a much bigger fish, hoping for a rally and would only proceed to take profits when they are significant. This could backfire as Compound price rally could cool down since the COMP market is overheated from the recent rise.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin sustains above $30,000 even as Biden calls to eliminate crypto tax loopholes
US President Joe Biden said Wednesday that loopholes in crypto taxation will be eliminated for traders and hedge fund managers, adding to previous comments from his administration that point to new taxation rules against crypto wash trading.
OP eyes 22% recovery gains
Optimism (OP) price is relatively ahead of other altcoins in terms of recovery and could lead the rest of the pack. The bullish outlook can be seen across different momentum indicators.
Ethereum price looks primed for a breakout
ETH price looks extremely promising, not just from a technical point of view, but the indicators are also suggesting a bullish outlook that could trigger a minimum rally of 21% to $2,439.
Coinbase slams SEC in new filing, argues regulator has no jurisdiction over cryptocurrencies on the exchange
Crypto exchange Coinbase has slammed the Security & Exchange Commission’s allegations against it, stating that the US regulator has no jurisdiction over assets being traded on the platform.
Bitcoin: Will BTC take a break after $30,000?
Bitcoin price remains highly bullish on all timeframes. The recent rally has pushed it to the $30,000 psychological level. With rising Bitcoin dominance, altcoins are likely going to be sidelined while investors pour capital into BTC, pushing the big crypto to scale higher heights.