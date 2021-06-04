Coinbase retail users can now sell, buy and store dogecoin on the exchange, the company said in a blog post, and to stir interest is running a $1.2 million dogecoin giveaway promotion.
- Investors who opt in and purchase $100 worth of Dogecoin will be eligible for the promotion.
- Coinbase has launched information web pages about Dogecoin, and a section that addresses frequent questions about cryptocurrency.
- Earlier this week, the company announced that it was adding the meme-based cryptocurrency to its professional trading platform, Coinbase Pro.
- The crypto exchange typically adds cryptocurrencies to its retail platform a few weeks after first listing on the professional version.
