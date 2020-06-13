- Coinbase crypto exchange said that it is reviewing 18 digital assets for possible support on its platform.
- The exchange clarified that the assets might not become available in all jurisdictions.
- The final listing decisions will depend on local regulations.
Coinbase crypto exchange has listed the digital assets that are under review for possible support on its platform. According to a recent announcement, the 18 additional assets it is reviewing include - Aave, Aragon, Arweave, Bancor, COMP, DigiByte, Horizen, Livepeer, NuCypher, Numeraire, KEEP Network, Origin Protocol, Ren, Render Network, Siacoin, SKALE Network, Synthetix and VeChain.
Coinbase said:
As part of the exploratory process customers may see public-facing APIs and other signs that we are conducting engineering work to potentially support these assets.
The exchange clarified that the assets mentioned above might not become available in all jurisdictions. The final listing decisions will depend on local regulations.
Our decision to support any asset requires significant technical and compliance review and may be subject to regulatory approval in some jurisdictions. As per our listing process, we will add new assets on a jurisdiction-by-jurisdiction basis, subject to applicable review and authorizations.
