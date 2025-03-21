Coinbase in $5B talks to acquire Deribit, World’s largest BTC and ETH Options trading platform

Coinbase is in advanced talks to acquire Deribit, the largest Bitcoin and Ethereum options platform, with Dubai regulators involved in negotiations

According to Bloomberg, the deal could be valued between $4 billion and $5 billion.

Coinbase eyes Middle East expansion as crypto-friendly regulations in the region attract rising sovereign and institutional interest.

Coinbase eyes global expansion with Deribit acquisition

Coinbase is in advanced negotiations to acquire Deribit, the world’s largest platform for Bitcoin and Ethereum Options trading, according to a Bloomberg report.

The deal, which could significantly expand Coinbase’s derivatives footprint, remains under discussion with regulators in Dubai, where Deribit holds a key operational license.

Bloomberg, citing anonymous sources, reported that “the companies have notified regulators in Dubai about the discussions as Deribit holds a license there, which would be taken over by any acquirer.”

The potential acquisition could mark a strategic move for Coinbase, already the largest U.S.-based crypto exchange, as it seeks to strengthen its position in the global derivatives market.

Coinbase remains silent as speculation swirls

According to Bloomberg reports, Deribit engaged a financial adviser in January to explore potential acquisition opportunities after drawing interest from multiple buyers.

While Kraken had been rumored to be a contender, a person familiar with the matter stated that no discussions took place between the two firms.

Coinbase declined to confirm any ongoing deal discussions, stating: “We have a bold mission to increase economic freedom in the world, and are constantly exploring opportunities around the world to build, buy, partner and invest to accelerate our roadmap.”

While Bloomberg’s latest report suggests negotiations are progressing, it remains unclear whether Coinbase and Deribit have reached a final agreement. The options trading platform was previously reported to be valued between $4 billion and $5 billion, making this one of the most significant acquisition talks in the crypto industry to date.

Why is Coinbase acquiring Deribit Crypto Exchange?

Asides from a solid instuitonal customer base as the largest options trading plaform for BTC and ETH, Deribit also holds an active license to operate in Dubai. Against this backdrop, Coinbase’s decision to pursue this acquisition deal appears to be a strategic move to expand into the Middle Eastern market.

Amid increasing regulatory pressure from the U.S. and EU, regions such as the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, and Singapore have emerged as key global hubs for blockchain and cryptocurrency businesses.

What to expect next?

Investors holding the Coinbase stock COIN stand to benefit from the Deribit acquisition deal.

As the Trump administration softens its regulatory stance on crypto regulation in the U.S, it could sway multinational corporations and other sovereign governments to adopt blockchain-based investments and services.

Coinbase (COIN) stock price performance after Bloomberg announce Deribit deal | March 21, 2025

Following the announcement COIN price crossed the $190, trading to reach $47.5 billion market capitalization, bringing its gains for the week to 4.4%.

If finalized, Coinbase’s acquisition of Deribit could enhance its global footprint, broaden its derivatives trading offerings, and position the exchange to benefit from increasing institutional and sovereign adoption of cryptocurrencies—particularly in the Middle East and Asia.

