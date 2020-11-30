Coinbase announces support for Ethereum staking as ETH price remains above $600

- Ethereum price continues climbing above $600 as Coinbase just announced its support for Eth2.
- More than $500 million worth of ETH has been staked inside the Eth2 deposit contract.
Eth2’s phase 0 will launch on December 1 allowing everyone to finally stake their Ethereum coins. Coinbase, one of the largest exchanges in the world, announced its support for ETH2 enabling customers to stake on the exchange itself.
Ethereum price aiming for $800 if buying pressure continues mounting up
Ethereum is currently trading at $604, on the verge of breaking the 2020-high at $623. On the weekly chart, the digital asset seems to be facing only the $623 resistance level before a potential rise to $800.
ETH/USD weekly chart
Coinbase intends to enable customers to stake ETH2 and convert them into ETH coins and vice-versa. These features will be available starting in early 2021 for all eligible jurisdictions. The announcement is adding more credence to the bullish outlook for Ethereum price.
ETH New Addresses chart
Additionally, it seems that the number of new Ethereum addresses has seen a massive spike on November 27 from 170,250 to a current high of 352,640 per day. This is a significant growth showcasing the interest in the digital asset.
In our latest technical analysis of Ethereum, we discussed the potential bullish price targets on the way up. It seems that a breakout above $624 would quickly push Ethereum price to the 1.618 Fib level at $720 on the 4-hour chart.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
