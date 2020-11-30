Coinbase announces support for Ethereum staking as ETH price remains above $600

Ethereum price continues climbing above $600 as Coinbase just announced its support for Eth2.

More than $500 million worth of ETH has been staked inside the Eth2 deposit contract.

Eth2’s phase 0 will launch on December 1 allowing everyone to finally stake their Ethereum coins. Coinbase, one of the largest exchanges in the world, announced its support for ETH2 enabling customers to stake on the exchange itself.

Ethereum price aiming for $800 if buying pressure continues mounting up

Ethereum is currently trading at $604, on the verge of breaking the 2020-high at $623. On the weekly chart, the digital asset seems to be facing only the $623 resistance level before a potential rise to $800.

ETH/USD weekly chart

Coinbase intends to enable customers to stake ETH2 and convert them into ETH coins and vice-versa. These features will be available starting in early 2021 for all eligible jurisdictions. The announcement is adding more credence to the bullish outlook for Ethereum price.

ETH New Addresses chart

Additionally, it seems that the number of new Ethereum addresses has seen a massive spike on November 27 from 170,250 to a current high of 352,640 per day. This is a significant growth showcasing the interest in the digital asset.

In our latest technical analysis of Ethereum, we discussed the potential bullish price targets on the way up. It seems that a breakout above $624 would quickly push Ethereum price to the 1.618 Fib level at $720 on the 4-hour chart.