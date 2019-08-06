Dash and Cosmos may find their way to the largest US-based exchange.

The listing of the proposed coins is not guaranteed.

Coinbase, one of the largest US-based cryptocurrency exchanges, plans to expand its crypto offering with eight new coins. These are Algorand, Cosmos, Dash, Decred, Matic, Harmony, Ontology and Waves.

Dash and Cosmos are among the top-20 altcoins with the current market value of $983 million and $714 million respectively. Dash takes the 15th place, while Cosmos sits on 20th position.

Commenting on the news, the company emphasized that the listing of all the coins mentioned above cannot be guaranteed. However, all of them gained ground on the announcement.

"Our decision to support any asset requires significant technical and compliance review and may be subject to regulatory approval in some jurisdictions. We, therefore, cannot guarantee whether or when any above-listed asset will be listed on a Coinbase product in any jurisdiction," the company explained.

While Coinbase lags behind some other large cryptocurrency trading platforms in terms of the list of available assets, it is famous for its rigorous approach to reviewing coins and making sure they are not in breach with any legal requirements.

However, the latest listing policy adopted by the company implies that Coinbase will continue to expand its offer gradually.

"Coinbase's goal is to offer support for all assets that meet our technical standards and which comply with applicable laws. Over time we expect our customers around the world will have access through Coinbase to at least 90% of the aggregate market cap of all digital assets in circulation."

It is worth noting that Coinbase was accused of insider trading practices based on the upcoming listings. To avoid the allegations, the company amended its policy by making announcements internally and to the public at the same time.