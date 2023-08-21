Share:

Coinbase announced an equity stake in Circle as an investment in the growth of USDC.

The exchange said that USDC would also be launching on six new blockchains, although the chains are yet to be named.

This partnership could serve as a revival for USDC, which lost a huge chunk of the market share following the banking crisis in the US, bringing its circulation down to $26 billion.

Coinbase has been in the headlines for the past few months owing to the changing market and its tiff with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Earlier in the year, the crypto exchange was of the opinion that regulatory hurdles in the United States might drive the company away from the country. However, per the latest updates, the company is doubling down on its investment in a US-based company.

Coinbase joins hands with USDC issuer Circle

The second biggest cryptocurrency exchange - Coinbase, announced that it would be acquiring a stake in the issuer of the second biggest stablecoin in the world, USD Coin (USDC) - Circle. This would mark a crucial development for both firms as the recent market conditions impacted the crypto market severely.

In the announcement, Coinbase stated,

“Stablecoins will be a key component of a new updated financial system, and we look forward to helping unlock additional utilities and growing the USDC ecosystem.”

They added that going forward, USDC’s presence will be expanded across networks adding support for six new blockchains by launching the stablecoin on them. Following the news of the exchange gaining an equity stake in the stablecoin issuer, Coinbase’s stock COIN noted a jump in its price.

At the closing bell, COIN could be seen trading at $75.28, up by nearly 3% in the past day. This was the first instance of consecutive green candles since mid-July, reviving the hopes of a recovery following the 31% crash in the past few weeks.

COIN 1-day chart

Furthermore, the development is also expected to play in favor of USDC, which has been losing ground since March this year. The stablecoin was gravely impacted by the banking crisis, losing over $17 billion in market capitalization. This resulted in an increase in the demand for Tether (USDT), pushing its circulation to $82.8 billion.

USDC-USDT circulating supply

With the backing of the second biggest crypto exchange and the launch on six new blockchains, Circle-issued USDC might be able to regain some of the lost dominance in the stablecoin market.