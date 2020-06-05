Chinese law enforcement has identified an illicit mining operation in the city of Daqing.

According to a recent local news report, Chinese law enforcement authorities have identified an illicit mining operation in the city of Daqing. The operation was located in what appears to be two burial mounds in the surrounding fields.

The law enforcement authorities decided to investigate the location after a local oil company reported unexplained power losses. After some digging, the officials found an entrance in the vicinity of the mounds and spotted Bitcoin mining hardware that was running on stolen electricity. Just a few days back, the police reportedly found 54 Bitcoin mining rigs under a dog kennel in the Heilongjiang province.

The government of the Chinese province of Sichuan recently ordered local firms to suspend their cryptocurrency mining operations. According to a Cambridge University study, the province is responsible for nearly 10% of the global Bitcoin hashrate.