Chinese banks to halt cryptocurrency transactions to implement government anti-crypto measures

- The largest banks in China have agreed to follow the central bank’s new policy to ensure its clients are not engaged in crypto transactions.
- According to the Chinese central bank, all banks and payment institutions must not provide account opening or registration for digital asset-related activities.
- This reiteration comes after China has repeatedly halted Bitcoin mining operations in the country.
China’s central bank has once reiterated its stance on cryptocurrencies, telling major financial institutions to stop facilitating digital asset transactions.
China begins its toughest crackdown on crypto
China’s largest banks agreed to halt the support for customers who wish to trade Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies after the central bank stepped up to enforce a government ban.
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) stated that banks must not provide services and products, including trading, clearing and settlement for digital asset-related transactions.
The country’s large financial institutions were told to identify cryptocurrency exchanges’ and over-the-counter dealers’ capital accounts and cut off the payment link for transaction funds as soon as possible.
The world’s third-largest bank by assets, the Agricultural Bank of China, has put out a statement indicating that it is set to implement the Chinese government’s anti-cryptocurrency measures.
The bank’s announcement follows a recent meeting with the PBOC, which discussed major domestic banks and mobile payment service providers which ordered institutions to ensure that banking and settlement services were denied to clients engaged in digital asset transactions.
The Agricultural Bank of China added that it would immediately shut down accounts and suspend ties with any customers found to be involved in cryptocurrency trading. The bank originally posted an announcement on June 21, explaining that the bank’s services must not be used for digital asset-related transactions.
Within an hour of the publication, Bitcoin reacted heavily by dropping $1,000 before slightly rebounding. However, the bank deleted the statement shortly after its publication. Citing a former Chinese bank official, Chinese journalist Colin Wu stated that the central bank was waiting to issue relevant documents on the same day between multiple large financial institutions.
Wu added that the official revealed that the new policies issued by the central bank would not be too strict but may be a part of many future possible crackdowns on cryptocurrencies in the coming future.
Not only did major cryptocurrencies plummet on China’s three major exchanges, but the price of USDT/RMB also fell to 6.22 at the lowest.
Chinese financial news outlet Caixin further stated that authorities in the country have also decided to move towards a “carbon-neutral green transformation,” and they no longer care about the “Bitcoin pricing power.”
This news comes shortly after China has yet again ceased Bitcoin mining operations in another province in the country, Sichuan. Miners are now scrambling amid the new crisis, as a Chinese logistics firm in Guangzhou has confirmed that it is airlifting 3,000 kilograms of BTC mining machines to Maryland, USA.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano price void leaves ADA on the brink of a 25% drop
Cardano price had successfully held the 2018 high from May 24 until Saturday’s close below $1.40. Today’s weakness has confirmed the breakdown, and ADA may be beginning a larger decline that ...
VeChain Price Forecast: VET collapse may continue as race for the exits intensifies
VeChain price is currently down over 20% and is one of the ten worst performing cryptocurrencies on the core coverage list. The break with the rounded top has been a powerful resolution for ...
SafeMoon price locked in a range, while investors wait for the ‘biggest squeeze’
SafeMoon price may have made the turn higher, but traction has been momentary, not resulting in a sustainable, superior rush higher. Instead, SAFEMOON prefers to get locked in descending channels with no visible clues as to directional intentions.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB steadies, as maximum downside limited to 10%
Shiba Inu price reversed the 27% gain accompanying the June 15 announcement that SHIB would be listed on the Coinbase Pro in just three days, putting it in a delicate technical position. That resolved to the downside today.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.