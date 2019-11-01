- The app is well-known for adopting the views of President Xi Ping and China’s Communist Party.
- The course contains lessons on Bitcoin, Ethereum and blockchain technology.
According to cnLedger, a crypto news source, Xuexi Qiangguo, a well-known app, is recommending a course on blockchain technology that contains lessons on Bitcoin, Ethereum and cryptocurrency. The app has already spawned quite a few monikers since January 1 by China’s tech giant Alibaba.
Known as a “fun educational tool,” Xuexi Qiangguo is also called Study Xi, Strong Nation,” “Study the Powerful Nation” and the “Xi Ping Thought” app as it has adopted the views of the President and the Communist Party. President Xi recently talked about his support for developing blockchain technology.
The country has also passed a cryptography law aimed at “facilitating the development of the cryptography business and ensuring the security of cyberspace and information”. The law will be valid from January 1, 2020. The app will also be conducting a test for journalists to prove their understanding of Xi Pinjing Thought as well as their loyalty to the Communist Party, according to a report by the US government’s Open Technology Fund. It also spotted a “backdoor” in the code of the app, enabling the collection of detailed daily log reports having user information and app activity.
The researchers reported:
The packages that contain the “backdoor” code are all in the package namespace containing the values “aliyun and alibaba,” suggesting that these packages were created and are maintained by Alibaba or Alibaba Cloud.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD Can be turning to the upside, However - Elliott Wave analysis
BTCUSD made a strong and significant bounce after we noticed a completed wave (v) of »c« of Y, even back above the channel resistance line. So, bulls are probably here, just be aware of a temporary pullback down to 8800 – 8200 support area, from where we may see a continuation higher.
Ethereum market update: ETH/USD regains ground above $180.00 still vulnerable to losses
ETH/USD recovered to the area above $180.00 after a short-lived dip to $179.50 on Thursday. At the time of writing, EETH/USD is changing hands at $182.50, down 1% on a day-to-day basis.
Chainlink price analysis: LINK/USD follows in Stellar’s footsteps to lead crypto recovery
Chainlink (LINK) and Stellar (LINK) are the selected cryptocurrencies still flying the bull flag pattern. The majority of the major cryptos are struggling to avoid diving below key support areas.
Cardano launches update for Daedalus wallet
Cardano team has deployed Daedalus wallet update on the mainnet the days before a scheduled major Shelley update launch on the testnet. Shelley is supposed to bring a host of new features, including an integrated newsfeed and redesigned user interface.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Shock and awe therapy at work
Bitcoin's jaw-dropping rise at the end of the previous week left even the majority of traders and analysts perplexed.