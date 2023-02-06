Millions of dollars worth of China’s Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) has been handed out across the country over the Lunar New Year period in a bid to boost its takeup.
According to a Feb. 6 report in the Global Times, an English-language outlet of the state-ran People’s Daily newspaper, around 200 “activities” for the e-CNY were launched across the country during the holiday period.
These "activities" were made to “promote consumption” — the first of such since the government recently relaxed COVID-19 restrictions.
Multiple cities reportedly gave away over $26.5 million, or 180 million yuan worth of the CBDC in programs such as subsidies and consumption coupons.
One example provided by the outlet included the Shenzhen local government handing out over $14.7 million (100 million yuan) worth of e-CNY to subsidize the catering industry in the city.
A Feb. 1 China Daily report said Hangzhou issued each resident a $12 (80 yuan) e-CNY voucher on Jan. 16 with the total giveaway costing the city around $590,000, or 4 million yuan.
Some of these initiatives proved to be very popular among residents.
Citing data from the e-commerce platform Meituan, the Global Times rreport stated that e-CNY given away by the Hangzhou city government for the New Year celebrations was taken up by residents within nine seconds.
The last few months has seen the government enact other targets and features to boost the usage of the CBDC.
On Feb. 1, senior ruling party officials in Suzhou city set a tentative key performance indicator for the end of 2023 to have $300 billion (2 trillion yuan) worth of e-CNY transactions in the city.
The target is ambitious considering cumulative e-CNY transactions had crossed $14 billion (100 billion yuan) in October 2022, two years after the CBDC’s launch.
In late December last year, in a bid to attract new users the e-CNY wallet app introduced the ability to send “red packets,” called hongbao in China, which is used for gifting money around the holidays.
The wallet app received an update in early January allowing users to make contactless payments using Android phones — even if their device is without internet or power.
In December, a former Chinese central banker called the results of the e-CNY trials “not ideal,” and admitted, “usage has been low, highly inactive.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Is there more upside to Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu’s rally after 100% gain in 90 days?
Shiba Inu token burn rate climbed by 67% since February 4. A total of 13,518,918 SHIB tokens have been burned according to the Shibburn portal. The meme coin gained 100% against competitor Dogecoin in the last 90 days.
Why Bitcoin is still in a bear market and what this means for BTC price?
Bitcoin is currently in a bear market, according to analysts despite the massive rally of January. The selling pressure on the asset has reduced with miner inflow to exchanges declining to multi-year lows.
Here's what the new Dogecoin fork means for DOGE hodlers
EthereumFair, the project that brands itself as the world’s first Ethereum fork is in talks with the Dogecoin community for a fork. The team proposes retaining DOGE’s consensus algorithm and changing the mining algorithm to make it compatible with Ethereum graphics card mining.
What to expect from US CFTC’s landmark crypto enforcement in 2023
United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Chair Rostin Behnam has said he will be continuing efforts for the agency to regulate cryptocurrencies, that is non-security tokens. In his remarks at the American Bar Association, Behnam said that the CFTC is well positioned to address regulatory gaps in crypto.
Bitcoin: Nonfarm Payrolls on the radar after Powell’s speech propels BTC higher
Bitcoin (BTC) price is at an inflection point as it continues to rally amid multiple sell signals on lower time frames. The Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, including the unemployment rate and average hourly earnings, is set to be announced on February 3 at 1330 GMT.