- China’s Central Party School of the Communist Party has published a book on cryptocurrencies.
- The book is about the nature and the future of digital currencies.
- It also explores the risks arising from different types of digital currencies and the proposed regulatory solutions.
According to a recent report, China’s Central Party School of the Communist Party has published another book on cryptocurrencies. The authors of the book include the former Vice Chairman of the National Social Security Fund Council, the former Chairman of the country’s Construction bank, a former Vice President of the People’s Bank of China and other ex high-ranked officials.
The book entails the origin and history of fiat currency and discusses the current credit currency system. This is followed by a section on the crypto movement and the birth of Bitcoin. Additionally, it explains what crypto exchanges, ICOs and stablecoins are. It also explores the risks arising from different types of digital currencies and the proposed regulatory solutions.
An entire chapter of the book is dedicated to central bank digital currencies (CBDC). It outlines the strategy behind the digital Yuan and its impact on the existing payment system. The book also includes criticism of several foreign currencies, including Facebook’s Libra project.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: Buyers make sure that price stays above $9,000
BTC/USD went up slightly from $9,060 to $9,091.25 in the early hour of Friday. This follows a hectic Thursday where Bitcoin crashed from $9,520 to $9,060, going below the SMA 20 curve, in the process.
Bulls fightback after XRP/USD drops below the green Ichimoku cloud
XRP/USD went up from $0.1941 to $0.1947 in the early hours of Friday. This follows a bearish Thursday wherein the price dropped from $0.2015 and went below the green Ichimoku cloud and the SMA 50.
ETH/USD breakdown eyes $190, ETH 2.0 staking the ultimate store of value
Ethereum price is slightly in the green following attempts to correct from the dip to Friday’s low at $196.22. The prevailing trend is strongly bullish and the expanding RSI means that rapid price actions are still possible ...
TRX/USD holds above 50 SMA as Justin Sun takes fight to Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin
Tron price has lost over 2% in the last 24 hours amid growing bearish sentiments in the cryptocurrency universe. The entire market continues to follow the price action of their granddaddy,
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD may retest $7,500 before another bullish run towards $10,000
Bitcoin lived through another volatile week. The first digital coin crashed to $8,100 on May 10 and jumped to $9,944 om Thursday, May 14. Thus, the price range reached nearly $2,000.